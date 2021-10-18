State wants you to help pick the 2022 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Do you have a favorite trail in Pennsylvania to go hiking (or maybe just a short stroll?) The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) wants to hear from you.

The Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee , which designates a Trail of the Year to help draw attention to the state’s trail network, is asking Pennsylvanians to submit nominations for 2022.

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn says Pennsylvania has some of the most beautiful trails in the world. “Whether it is the gentle pathways threading through miles of preserved greenways or rugged trails scaling the state’s magnificent mountains, the commonwealth has it all. We want to hear from those who enjoy our wonderful trails and help spread the word about the top trail of the year.”

Pennsylvania has over 12,000 miles of trails. The goal of the Trails Advisory Committee is to help develop a statewide land and water trail network for recreation, transportation-and healthy lifestyles.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The winning trail will get a trailhead marker along the trail, promotion on ExplorePATrails, a commemorative poster for statewide distribution, and a grant for educational programs to promote safety and environmental protection.

But if you have a trail you want to nominate, you need to act fast. A nomination form and supporting documentation for the 2022 Trail of the Year must be submitted online by November 12, 2021. Visit the Pennsylvania Trail of the Year webpage for more information about where to submit the form and supporting materials.

The Trail of the Year will be announced in early 2022.