PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Indoor plants have grown in popularity in part due to people’s migration to cities with less outdoor green space and no yards to plant gardens. People crave a connection to nature and indoor plants provide that.

They have many benefits including improving air quality, reducing stress, and potentially boosting the plant parents’ overall mood.

Some people may want a beautiful indoor jungle but are reluctant to add plants to their interior because of bad outcomes with plant babies in the past. For those that fall under this category or those who have never tried indoor gardening, these are the easiest indoor plants to take care of.

Aloe

Aloe vera’s soil should dry completely in between waterings, which means it might only need to be watered every two to three weeks, depending on the humidity in a home.

Snake Plant

The snake plant is one of the easiest to take care of. The waxy succulent enjoys living in a pot and can be left alone for about two weeks. Meaning if someone forgets they own it, it will still be ok.

Bromeliads

These are popular for their color and hardiness. They really only need bright light to thrive.

ZZ Plant

The Zamioculcas Zamiifolia could go for a year without water and still be perfectly fine. It does well in any type of light exposure too. The only potential drawback is that it takes a long time to grow and therefore could cost more to buy.

Pothos

If someone is looking for a plant with the opposite growth rate of a ZZ plant, a pothos is the answer. Pothos will grow quickly without much effort involved.

Spider Plant

A spider plant is easy to grow and created plantlets that can be used to grow other spider plants, meaning one can potentially get multiple plants from one purchase.

Cactus

There are lots of different types of cactuses and they are evolved to hold water, meaning they need little maintenance. Because of their variety, plant owners can choose from multiple different colors and shapes. They do however thrive best in warm, sunny environments, so they should definitely be kept near a window that receives lots of sunlight.

Air Plant

These plants require no soil and only require a mist of water once a week, making them one of the easiest plants to maintain.

Peace Lily

Peace Lilys can be large plants that are great for decorating rooms. All they need to thrive is lots of light.

Swiss Cheese Plant/Monstera

It is called the Swiss cheese plant because of the holes in its leaves. The vining plant is perfect for those looking for something unique but is unable to dedicate a lot of time to their indoor garden. Water it when the soil is dry and expose it to light and it will grow – a lot.