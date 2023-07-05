PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Not everyone is gifted with a green thumb, but everyone can have a beautiful, outdoor garden oasis. These are the top ten easiest plants to maintain in your garden.

Geraniums

Geraniums can handle the summer heat with only a little bit of water, meaning if you go on vacation or simply forget to water them, they should be fine even on the hottest days. They can be planted in direct sunlight and basically be left alone for a majority of the time. For best results, however, deadhead them to keep them in the best spirits.

As a bonus, these annuals come in a bunch of different colors. They are an easy way to curate a colorful garden.

Sedums

Sedums come in a range of sizes and even have creeping types. The perennials don’t really require any care other than occasional watering if they look dry and cutting them back to keep them in shape. They are a perfect planter option too.

Weigela

Perfect for attracting hummingbirds and butterflies, weigela is essentially a maintenance-free shrub. It does great in full or partial sun. It produces lots of flowers that come in a bell-shape. The flowers bloom in spring and summer and certain varieties like “Wine & Roses” and “sonic Bloom” are able to rebloom.

Daylilies

These bright flowers grow almost anywhere and can be seen out in the wild in ditches and fields. They come in multiple different colors and patterns, and they are perennials, meaning they will bloom year after year.

Herbs

Herbs such as sage, rosemary and thyme are able to handle all weather conditions and seasonal changes. They are usually harder to kill than they are to maintain. As a bonus, these herbs can be used in your kitchen for fresh cooking.

Petunias

Petunias don’t require a lot of watering and can grow in the ground or in a pot. The soil doesn’t have to have a ton of nutrients for it to thrive. The best way to ensure growth of these seasonal, colorful plants is to place them where they can get sunlight all day, but they only require five to six hours of light.

Ninebark

This shrub produces white cup-shaped flowers and is perfect for those who are looking for something low maintenance. Ninebark can grow with little water, as it is drought tolerant, can adapt to different soils, although they prefer well-drained, acidic soil, and can be placed in full sun or partial shade.

Ajuga

Ajuga is one of the most shade-tolerant plants and it still looks attractive. It has blue-purple flowers that bloom in the spring and acts as a weed deterrent. The plant also returns every year, so you are guaranteed to have at least one pretty, low maintenance plant in your garden if you plant it.

Hostas

Another good option for yards without any sun exposure are Hostas. These perennials don’t really need any care and they can be propagated easily, meaning you can get a lot of long lasting, low maintenance plants with one purchase. It takes three to seven years for Hostas to mature, and it can be fun to watch how they morph over time in your garden.

Coneflower

These flowers come in lots of different colors, are liked by pollinators and disliked by deer. Coneflower can handle sweltering, humid summers and don’t need a ton of water because they are drought tolerant. As a bonus, they are native to North America.

Grow these plants and you will look like a gardening expert, no experience needed.