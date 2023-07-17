PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Maybe your yard is too small to grow a vegetable or fruit garden or maybe you don’t even have a yard. Not to worry; there are options to grow edible plants inside.

Carrots

Generally, if you grow carrots indoors, they will need a deep container because they are root vegetables. It will also take longer to see production than is typically expected from leafy greens. Carrots need to be watered whenever the potting mix is dry on the top, which can happen decently often if your home is dry.

Spinach

Leafy greens are the easiest edible indoor plants to grow. They have shallow roots and grow quickly for those who want to start reaping rewards from their gardening efforts sooner rather than later. Spinach does need four to six hours of direct sunlight, so be sure to place them in a window that will receive lots of light.

Kale

Kale has the same requirements to thrive inside as spinach and is a great alternative for those who aren’t a fan of spinach. As a number one rule of growing edible plants – grow what you and your family like to eat.

Broccoli

Broccoli will take three to six months to mature and often will only yield one primary head per pot when grown inside. However, if your house runs cooler, this is an ideal plant. Place the broccoli in a sunny window in a cool room and it should thrive.

Parsley

Herbs are a popular edible indoor plant choice because of their many uses. They grow well inside as long as they have a sunny window. As a bonus many of them, such as parsley, look luscious, making them a great addition for those looking for beauty from their indoor plants.

Mint

Mint has the same requirements as all herbs. Grow it in a small, 4-inch pot on a windowsill and soon you will have fresh mint to use in your dishes.

Basil

Perfect for pasta lovers, basil can be grown inside for easy access to add to your favorite Italian dishes. Basil has the same requirements as listed for the previous herbs.

Cilantro

Cilantro has been shown to help skin health and decrease pain and inflammation. This multi-beneficial herb can be grown from inside your house using the same guidelines as the other herbs listed.

Thyme

Thyme is popular for its taste, but it also has many health benefits like cilantro. Following the proper herb growing steps will allow you to have your own personal supply of thyme.

Rosemary

Rosemary is a woody plant, so it will need a larger and deeper planter than most herbs. Otherwise, it requires the same care as all other herbs.

Growing edible plants indoors, especially vegetables that most people are used to seeing grow outside, might seem intimidating at first but the process is fairly simple. Almost all edible indoor plants need essentially the same care as any other plant. As long as they have enough water and receive plenty of light, they can grow successfully indoors.

As always, whichever plant you choose to grow be sure to research if it has any specific requirements to help keep it healthy and growing strong.