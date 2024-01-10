(WHTM) – Jan. 10 is Houseplant Appreciation Day and while many people enjoy plants, not everyone has a green thumb.

For those who fall in the latter category, there is still hope for having a beautiful indoor garden. These houseplants are hardy and easy to care for.

Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata ‘Laurentii’)

Snake plants can handle low light and sparse watering while remaining healthy. These beautiful plants come in different shapes and patterns, meaning you could build your personal jungle just out of different varieties of Snake Plants.

Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum ‘Vittatum’)

Spider plants don’t require much care and can produce offspring, meaning you can have more plants from just one purchase. This is great for those who are hesitant to buy more than one plant for fear of killing them. Spider plants just need to be placed in bright light and have their soil kept moist. In the winter, their soil is supposed to dry out between watering, meaning even less work for the plant parents.

ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

This is a perfect starter plant for someone new to gardening. ZZ Plants are sometimes called “eternity plants” because of how hardy they are. They can grow in low light and can even survive weeks without water, which is perfect for those who struggle to maintain a watering schedule.

Jade Plant (Crassula ovata)

Another good option for those who often forget to water their plants is the Jade Plant. It can go weeks to months without water. It looks like a miniature tree, which is perfect for those looking for something different to spice up a living space but don’t want to commit to a large plant.

Calathea (Calathea concinna)

If your space doesn’t have a lot of light, this is a good plant option. The Calathea likes low light, but it will need to be watered at least once a week, possibly more. Calatheas are adorned with striking striped leaves and are unique additions to homes or offices.

Columnea (Columnea gloriosa)

Most of the plants listed so far are not very colorful. If you are looking for that attribution in a plant, this is a great, easy-care option. The Columnea, when it blooms in the spring and summer, features bright orange flowers. They look like goldfish, which is why it is commonly called a goldfish plant.

Columnea branches out and is ideal for hanging baskets. It needs bright, indirect light but only needs to be watered when the soil dries out.

Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

It is likely that at least one person you know owns the popular Pothos. These plants can handle low light, but they do like bright light. The best part about a pothos is that it is a forgiving plant. Even if you forget to water it, it will quickly rebound once you remember.

Aloe Vera (Aloe barbadensis miller)

Aloe Vera not only provides a classy, fresh look to a place with its tall, commanding leaves but it can also be used as medicine for conditions such as sunburn. If you place Aloe Vera in a spot with lots of light and water it every two to three weeks it will stay healthy.

Swiss Cheese Plant (Monstera adansonii)

This plant is unique due to the holes in its leaves. It can grow many leaves and vining offshoots that make for a spectacular display. If you are looking for something that can be draped like Christmas lights around a small room for decoration this is one of the best options. It takes some time to develop to this level, but it is not complicated to maintain.

Swiss Cheese Plants can handle partial or full sun and should be watered whenever the soil is dry.

African Violet (Saintpaulia ionantha)

The main thing to look out for with an African Violet is overwatering. This is another great plant for those who struggle with a watering schedule. They like partial sun, making them a good option for places without bright, sunny spots. It does prefer a slightly acidic soil, but if purchasing a grown plant it should already have the soil.

The best part about an African Violet is that they produce flowers all year long. About two months after a bloom, new flowers will arrive. There are many colors of African Violets including white, blue or purple.

These are just some of the houseplants that are easy to maintain. Browsing local gardening shops and checking out the light and watering requirements of different plants and speaking with workers are a great way to find even more hardy plants.