(WHTM) – Whether you are vegetarian, one of your family members is meat-free or you just want to try something meatless for Thanksgiving dinner, there are plenty of vegetarian options for the signature meal.

Mac and Cheese

This is a classic comfort food that is loved by many and will likely appeal to many non-vegetarian members of your Thanksgiving meal. It’s relatively easy to make as well and can serve as a main dish or a side. If you want to make the dish a bit more sophisticated than the traditional cheesy noodles, opt for a baked mac and cheese recipe.

Tofurky

Tofu does not appeal to everyone, but it is a favorite meat alternative of some vegetarians and vegans. Tofurky is a good option for a meat-free main course on Thanksgiving. It’s mainly made of tofu and has a stuffing center just as a regular turkey would. It has a similar texture to meat and can be found at most grocery stores just like a regular turkey.

Mashed Potatoes

This is a staple Thanksgiving side enjoyed by vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Consider adding a mashed potato bar to your holiday meal that way everyone can customize their toppings.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts do not have to be tasteless, dreaded greens. Cut the Brussels sprouts in half, place them on a pan, drizzle cooking oil on them, sprinkle them with salt and pepper and bake until they are crunchy. They will be bursting with flavor if you cook them this way.

Corn

Another classic side. Serve the corn however you would like, on the cob or shaved down to pieces.

Vegetarian Lasagna

This might not be a traditional Thanksgiving food, but it will fill your guests up. The cheesy, saucy goodness will leave your vegetarian guests satisfied.

Soup

The weather is starting to get colder and nothing hits the spot on a freezing night like a bowl of soup. The options are endless for meatless soups. You could even have a soup buffet for a soup-tasting. Some good vegetarian options perfect for Thanksgiving include pumpkin soup, mushroom soup, tomato soup, butternut squash and corn chowder. Add some french bread for dipping and you and your guest will be set.

Paneer Tikka Masala

This is very untraditional for Thanksgiving but is perfect if you are looking for something unique and filling. If you’re unfamiliar with this Indian dish, it’s a solid cheese, the paneer, with rice drowned in a tikka sauce. It’s fairly fast and easy to make and you can make it as spicy or as mild as you like with your seasonings.

Scalloped Potatoes

This hearty and creamy side dish is a great addition to any Thanksgiving dinner. These can also be adapted to be vegan.

Pie

Vegetarians can enjoy the classic pumpkin and apple pies served after Thanksgiving dinner, but keep in mind for vegan guests that most store-bought crusts are not vegan. Consider making your own vegan crust for a fun cooking challenge.