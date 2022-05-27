(WHTM) — May 27 is National Cellophane Tape Day, marking the day in 1930 when it received a patent. It’s one of the most popular products in the world. For sheer day-to-day usefulness, it’s hard to surpass. You can find it just about everywhere; In fact it would probably be harder to find a place that does not have a tape dispenser sitting around someplace.

But before there could be cellophane tape, there had to be cellophane. That takes us back to 1900, when Swiss chemist Jacques E. Brandenberger was trying to devise water repellent cloth. The coating he tried made the fabric too stiff, but when he tried to remove it, it easily peeled off in one piece.

Brandenberger saw possibilities in this material, but first he had to soften it (the answer was to add glycerin), then devise a machine to manufacture it. It took him until 1912 to solve all the problems and get a patent. He called it Cellophane, combining the words cellulose, the primary material, and diaphane, meaning “transparent”. It became extremely popular around the world, primarily as a wrapping material.

The next step takes us to the 3M Company in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Richard Gurley Drew. Drew invented masking tape in 1925, for auto-body painters. In 1929 he got the idea of adding adhesive to cellophane to create tape that could seal packaging without calling undue attention to itself. Under the brand name of “Scotch Cellulose Tape” (later to be renamed “Cellophane Tape” and “Transparent Tape”) it went on sale on January 31, 1930.

Since then people have used cellophane tape for just about everything. From wrapping presents to putting together school projects to salvaging that important term paper the dog ripped to shreds. The 3M site lists a few particularly unusual uses for the tape; it’s held together fragile turkey and pigeon eggs, which later successfully hatched, acted as corrosion shielding on the Goodyear Blimp, and in 1946 repaired the rudder of an airplane, after cows ate the fabric covering.