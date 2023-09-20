HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark is world famous for its wide variety of roller coasters. From steel, to wooden and now even hybrid, the park has a coaster for any person in the family.

But there have been a few that have been demolished and have been taken down But there are two that you may not have heard of.

The Toboggan roller coaster was at the park from May 1972 to October 1977. This coaster featured two separate but identical tracks that were placed side by side. The ride was manufactured by Chance Rides in the 1970s.

Around 30 of these rides were manufactured, however many were torn down with only a few remaining in the world today.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The ride experience began with a vertical lift hill within a steel tower. Once at the top, the car would helix down around the tower and circle it six times. Once at the bottom, the car would traverse a series of small drops and hills and would then get back to the station.

Because this coaster was only at the park for five years, the coaster is not well known. The location of the coaster was in the Founders Way section of the park, where the mini-Himalaya is today.

The other forgotten coaster at Hersheypark was the Mini-Comet. According to the Roller Coaster Database, this coaster was at the park from 1974 to 1978. This was the park’s very first kiddie coaster.

The Amusement Parkives say that the park installed the ride in 1974 and was placed where Sweet Swing is today. It was then relocated to a spot near the Kissing Tower for the 1976 season. The coaster was then removed at the end of the 1978 season. It was a small ride that featured a lift hill and a few bunny hops.

You can see the Mini-Comet in action here.