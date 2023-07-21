PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Not everyone has the “gardening gene” or can dedicate lots of time to caring for plants. If you fall into either of these categories, these are the best plants that are hard to kill.

Inside

Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

This plant adapts to almost any condition. It doesn’t require a specific amount of light as long as it is exposed to some. If you are someone who is forgetful when it comes to plant maintenance, pothos is perfect because it is forgiving. It usually will perk up again after its first drink if you don’t water it for a while.

Pothos come in plain green varieties or variegated, giving options for your indoor oasis.

Aloe Vera (Aloe barbadensis miller)

Aloe Vera makes this list because it needs very little watering. All it really needs to thrive is lots of light, but it also burns easily so just keep an eye out to see if it changes color. If it gets burned, move it further away from the window. For watering however it only needs a refresh every two to three weeks.

Aloe is also great because it is a plant that you can use if you wanted to instead of buying aloe in a bottle at the store.

Cactus (Cactaceae)

Cacti thrive in dry conditions, meaning this is another great plant for those who can be forgetful or are looking for something low maintenance. They only need water if the first two to three inches of soil are dry. For light, they should be placed in the sunniest part of your home. They love soaking up all the rays. Don’t put them near places in your house that are drafty.

Chinese Evergreen (Aglaonema)

Chinese Evergreens are another perfect plant for those who don’t want to dedicate too much time to care. They can withstand low light conditions, but do best in medium to bright light. It only needs watering when the leaves start to droop.

Snake Plant (Dracaena trifasciata)

Snake plants are able to accommodate almost any weather conditions but do best in warmer climates and cannot tolerate freezing temperatures. They can handle low light, but if you want them to flower and thrive, they need six hours of indirect light. They are also drought tolerant and will actually struggle if you give them too much water.

Outside

Ajuga (also known as bugleweed)

Ajuga flourish in shaded areas, making them a great choice for people with yards that don’t receive much sunlight. They can tolerate drought conditions and dry soil too. Plus, they don’t need any fertilizer.

Geraniums (Pelargonium)

Geraniums are really good for climates that have very hot summers. They are able to handle warm temperatures with very little water. They do prefer full sun and need deadheading for the best results, however.

Petunias

Petunias are a popular, easy plant because they come in a rainbow of colors. Most of them are self-cleaning, which means you won’t have to do any deadheading. However, if you want them to really thrive, they need regular water and fertilization.

Hostas (Plantain lilies)

Hostas can handle filtered light and grow pretty easily. The main issue that can inhibit their growth is deer and slugs. If you have these a lot in your garden, this might not be the best option.

Mint (Mentha)

Mint is a hardy plant that can grow large and can be used for cooking. If you are planting it to use and not just for looks, peppermint and spearmint are the best types. Mint prefers partial or full sun and only needs water when the soil is dry.