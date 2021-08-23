The heat is back this week – tips on how to stay hydrated

(WHTM)– abc27’s Most Accurate Local Weather team is forecasting another heatwave this week, with temperatures reaching the low-to-mid 90’s for most of the week.

These temperatures play a huge role in being a quick trigger for dehydration, so we’ve compiled some tips from a local doctor to help you stay hydrated throughout the rest of the summer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), dehydration can cause unclear thinking, mood change, body overheating, constipation, and kidney stones.

“Drinking enough water helps to regulate body temperature, keep our joints lubricated, prevents infections, delivers nutrients to cells, and keep our organs functioning properly,” Dr. David Gasperack, Family Physician and Vice President and Regional Director for WellSpan Medical Group said. “Being well-hydrated also improves our sleep quality, cognition, and mood.”

Drinking plain water is the easiest way to stay hydrated, but fluids can also come from the other drinks and foods you consume throughout the day. Normal recommendations are to drink around six to eight cups of water a day.

“Water makes up more than half of our body weight. We lose water each day when we go to the bathroom, sweat, and even when we breathe,” Gasperack said. “We lose water even faster when the weather is really hot when we are physically active, or if we have a fever.”

There are several symptoms to spot dehydration, including dry mouth, extreme thirst, dizziness/lightheadedness, or darker-than-usual urine. If you’re feeling any of these symptoms, make sure to find a cool area to rest and get some fluids.