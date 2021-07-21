The space shuttles-where are they now?

Space shuttle Atlantis is seen on display at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Thursday, June 20, 2013, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The 900,000 square-foot attraction centering around Atlantis will open to the public June 29.(AP Photo/John Raoux)

(WHTM) The era of the space shuttle came to an end ten years ago, when Atlantis rolled to a stop on the runway at Kennedy Spaceport on July 21, 2011.

In the thirty years since the first launch on April 12, 1981, the space shuttle fleet flew many different types of missions. It carted up the pieces that were assembled into the International Space Station, launched satellites, retrieved satellites, and serviced satellites-including the Hubble Space Telescope. All told, the program ran 135 missions.

Americas space shuttle, Enterprise, heads in for a landing on Friday, August 12, 1977 in Edwards Air Force Base, Ca., following a successful free flight. (AP Photo)



The space shuttle Endeavour comes in for a landing at Edwards Air Force Base, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008 in Calif. In the background are wind turbines. Endeavour’s landing ends a 16-day mission during which the shuttle flew to the international space station delivering a new bathroom, kitchen, exercise machine, sleeping quarters and recycling system designed to convert urine and sweat into drinking water. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

In this image released by NASA TV, a television camera on the international space station shows the robotic arm over the Raffaello cargo module stored in the payload bay of the space shuttle Discovery, Friday, Aug. 5, 2005. The Italian-built Raffaello module carried supplies and materials to the ISS and will return to Earth full of unneeded material. (AP Photo/NASA TV)

Space shuttle Atlantis lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla. Thursday Feb. 7, 2008. Atlantis’ seven member crew is on a 11-day mission to deliver Columbus, a laboratory module built by the European Space Agency, to the international space station. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

The space shuttle Discovery glides over the Banana River before landing Wednesday afternoon Nov. 7, 2007 at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

A parachute deploys as the space shuttle Endeavour touches down at Edwards Air Force Base, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008 in Calif. Endeavour’s landing ends a 16-day mission during which the shuttle flew to the international space station delivering a new bathroom, kitchen, exercise machine, sleeping quarters and recycling system designed to convert urine and sweat into drinking water. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The space shuttle Enterprise, piggybacked on a NASA 747, flies over the Hudson River as it cruised past the Empire State Building on Friday, April 27, 2012. It is expected to be permanently exhibited at the Intrepid Air and Space Museum in New York City this summer. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

the Space shuttle Discovery lifts off Tuesday Oct. 23, 2007 at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

The space shuttle Atlantis lifts off Monday afternoon Nov. 16, 2009, from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39-A in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Six astronauts are headed to the international space station on an 11-day mission. (AP Photo/Terry Renna )

The Space Shuttle Discovery lifts off Tuesday Oct. 23, 2007 at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

The cockpit of space shuttle Endeavour is seen during a media tour at Kennedy Space Center Friday, April 6, 2012, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Shuttle Endeavour will travel to the California Science Center in Los Angeles to be displayed later this year. NASA’s 30-year shuttle program ended last July with the voyage of Atlantis. Since then, workers have been getting them ready for display by draining hazardous fuel, disconnecting or removing some systems and replacing the main engines with replicas. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Space Shuttle Enterprise sits on display at the Sea, Air and Space Museum’s Space Shuttle Pavilion Wednesday, July 18, 2012, in New York. The Pavilion will be open to the public Thursday, July 19, 2012. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The space shuttle Enterprise is makes the final leg of its journey to its new Manhattan home on the flight deck of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. Wednesday, June 6, 2012. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Space shuttle Atlantis lands at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, July 21, 2011. The landing of Atlantis brings the space shuttle program to an end. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)

School children attend the opening of the Space Shuttle Endeavour at the Oschin pavilion at the California Science Center in Los Angeles Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012. The shuttle arrived at Los Angeles International Airport aboard a modified Boeing 747 in late September after a dramatic flyover of landmarks across California before completing its 12-mile journey over three days along city streets from LAX to the Science Center. NASA ended the space shuttle program in August 2011 after 30 years. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

NASA astronaut Leland Melvin greets school children for the opening of the Space Shuttle Endeavour at the Oschin pavilion at the California Science Center in Los Angeles Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012. The shuttle arrived at Los Angeles International Airport aboard a modified Boeing 747 in late September after a dramatic flyover of landmarks across California before completing its 12-mile journey over three days along city streets from LAX to the Science Center. NASA ended the space shuttle program in August 2011 after 30 years. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

So where are the shuttles now?

In total, six shuttles were built. Two were lost; on January 28, 1988 Challenger exploded during launch, and on February 1st, 2003, Columbia broke up during re-entry. In total the two losses claimed fourteen lives. The shuttle Endeavor was built as a replacement for Chalenger. When the program ended, NASA decided the four remaining vehicles would go to museums across the country.

First, though, they had to be cleaned up. Technicians purged systems of toxic chemicals, and removed components that either could be reused, or might be hazardous. This included the engines; the ones now on the shuttles are non-functional replicas. At last, the shuttles were moved to their new, permanent homes;

Enterprise (OV-101) Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86, W 46th St, New York, NY 10036

Discovery (OV-103) Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, 14390 Air and Space Museum Pkwy, Chantilly, VA 20151

Atlantis (OV‑104) Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Space Commerce Way, Merritt Island, FL 32953

Endeavour (OV-105) California Science Center, 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90037