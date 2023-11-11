(WHTM) — Many of us now know to kill the spotted lantern fly when we see it, but in Pennsylvania it’s not the only invasive insect to look out for.

There are about 300 species of invasive plants, insects, pathogens, and animals that currently or could potentially negatively impact Pennsylvania, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

Among these are 18 insect species that the department considers “of greatest concern for Pennsylvania.”

A list of these invasive insects and more can be found on the department’s website. On the list each invasive insect is given a threat category of either emerging, established or potential.

The department defines emerging as “has been detected in some locations, with risk of spreading;” established as “widely established in Pennsylvania;”and potential as “not yet found in Pennsylvania, but considered a potential threat.”

The list includes 10 emerging species, 8 established species, and 11 species that are potential threats.

The 10 species that are considered emerging threats in Pennsylvania include:

Allium leaf miner (Phytomyza gymnostoma)

Cherry curculio (Anthonomus consors)

Elm zigzag sawfly (Aproceros leucopoda)

Fall armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda)

Hemlock woolly adelgid (Adelges tsugae)

Lily leaf beetle (Lilioceris lilii)

Sirex woodwasp (Sirex noctilio)

Spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula)

Viburnum leaf beetle (Pyrrhalta viburni)

Walnut twig beetle (Pityophthorus juglandis)

The 8 species that are considered established threats are:

Balsam woolly adelgid (Adelges piceae)

Brown marmorated stinkbug (Halyomorpha halys)

Elongate hemlock scale (Fiorinia externa)

Emerald ash borer (Agrilus planipennis)

Introduced pine sawfly (Diprion similis)

Japanese beetle (Popillia japonica)

Spongy moth (Lymantria dispar)

Spotted-wing drosophila (Drosophila suzukii)

The species that the departments considers potential threats to Pennsylvania are:

Asian garden beetle (Maladera castanea)

Giant hornet (Vespa mandarinia)

Asian longhorned beetle (Anoplophora glabripennis)

Box tree moth (Cydalima perspectalis)

Crape myrtle bark scale (Eriococcus lagerstroemiae)

European fire ant (Myrmica rubra)

Kudzu bug (Megacopta cribraria)

Red imported fire ant (Solenopsis invicta)

Spruce longhorned beetle (Tetropium fuscum)

Winter moth (Operophtera brumata)

European Cherry Fruit Fly (Rhagoletis cerasi)

The invasive species can also be given a composite score from 0 to 80 based on their potential invasiveness, as well as their economic, environmental, and human health impacts using a modified Generic Impact Scoring System for invasive species.

Currently, the only insect with a listed score if the spotted lantern fly, which has a score 37.