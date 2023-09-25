(WHTM) — September 25 is National one-hit-wonder day. In honor of the day, here are some one-hit-wonders that have roots in Pennsylvania

Toni Basil – Mickey

Toni Basil’s version of “Mickey” is among the most well-known one-hit wonders. The song was originally titled “Kitty” and was written by the British pop group Racey. Basil, who was born in Philadelphia, recorded the song and released it in 1981 with her debut studio album “Word of Mouth.”

According to Billboard.com the song was on Billboard’s Top 100 chart for 27 weeks and reached the #1 position.

Two of Basil’s other songs also made Billboard’s Hot100 but neither experienced the same success. “Over My Head” made the chart for six weeks and peaked at #81 and “Shoppin’ From A to Z” made the chart for four weeks and peaked at #77.

Charles Pettigrew- Would I Lie to You?

Charles Pettigrew, born in Philadelphia, reached one-hit-wonder status as part of Charles & Eddie with the release of their song “Would I Lie To You” on the band’s 1992 debut album “Duphonic.”

According to Billboard, the song peaked on the Hot 100 and spot #13 in 1992.

In 1993 the song won Ivor Novello awards in the Best Contemporary Song, Best-Selling Song, and International Hit of the Year categories.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Christopher Thorn – No rain

Christopher Thorn, originally from Pennsylvania, was the guitarist in Blind Melon, a rock band comprised of 5 musicians best known for their 1992 hit “No Rain.”

According to Billboard, the song peaked at #20 on the Hot 100 in 1993 and was on the chart for a total of 14 weeks.