ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know that one of the largest wooden roller coasters in the world called Pennsylvania home for some time?

This coaster was called Hercules and was located at Dorney Park in Allentown. The ride opened in May of 1989 and held the record for having the world’s largest drop on a wooden coaster.

The ride was built by Curtis D. Summers and Charles Dinn. The two men owned the Dinn Corporation, which was known at the time for building wooden roller coasters, many of which were record-breaking. The ride would be located towards the back of the park on a hill near a lake.

At the time, the ride was the largest attraction to ever be built at the park. When the ride opened in 1989, it broke the record of having the largest drop on a wooden coaster. When the ride was brand new, there was some controversy surrounding the ride’s claim that it had a record-breaking drop.

Texas Giant, which opened a year later at a Six Flags park in Texas, claimed that it had the world’s largest drop on a wooden coaster. The ride featured a taller lift hill, at 143 feet, but the drop was only 137 feet, meaning Hercules was the winner when it came to the taller drop.

The ride began with a large drop that would align its lift hill so it would be parallel to the station. The lift hill was only 95 feet, but because the drop was located on a hill, the coaster’s first drop was 151 feet. After the drop, the ride would traverse a swooping right-hand turn that would be located over the lake. This was when the ride would hit its maximum speed of 65 miles per hour.

After the large turn, the ride would complete a triple up hill (later converted to a double up) back up the hill and then would drop once again to travel under the station. The coaster would then feature a few more drops before hitting the final brake run, ending the ride.

Marketing material from 1989 (Courtesy of Dorney Park)

Courtesy of Dorney Park

Courtesy of Dorney Park

Courtesy of Dorney Park

Courtesy of Dorney Park

As the years went on, the ride began to get rough. The ride was retracked multiple times in the off-season. To help with the wear and tear, trim brakes were added to the top of the first drop, which slowed the ride down. The ride would then gain the nickname “Hurt-Your Knees” and the ride started to dwindle in popularity.

In 2003, Dorney Park announced that Hercules would be closed due to low ridership and high maintenance costs. The ride would be replaced by the state’s first floorless coaster named Hydra: The Revenge. The ride was named after the nine-headed monster that is in Greek mythology.

Dorney Park created the backstory of the ride with a small twist. The park stated that hat Hercules defeated the Hydra and buried it under a huge bolder by a lake. Dorney then added a twist to the original story, saying that Hydra came back to seek revenge on Hercules. The new coaster is located in the same spot as the Hercules coaster stood, meaning the Hydra took its revenge on Hercules, and now is the ruler of the spot in the park.

Some of the footers of the old wooden coaster can still be seen in the lake to this day.

To take a virtual ride on Hercules, click here.