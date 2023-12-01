(WHTM) – Pennsylvania has a few “firsts” in America including the first roller coaster, first hospital, first zoo, and first turnpike, but it’s also home to the first commercial radio station, KDKA.

KDKA is located in Pittsburgh and in 1920 the station began announcing returns of the Presidential election live, this would mark radio history.

This wouldn’t be KDKA’s final first for radio.

In 1921, KDKA would broadcast the first professional game (Pirates vs. Phillies) and the first live football game (West Virginia University vs. University of Pittsburgh).

According to PBS, there would be around 600 commercial stations in America in four years after KDKA did it in 1920.

Radio would continue to grow using advertisements to gain enough profit to update equipment and pay employees.

In 1926, the first national network was launched, the National Broadcasting Company (NBC).

This led to the first nationwide broadcast in 1927 with the Rose Bowl football game, according to PBS.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) states that President Franklin D. Roosevelt would have the first of many fireside chats in 1933.

College football dominated the national radio waves until 1934 when the first professional football game would be broadcasted nationally, this featured the Chicago Bears taking on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Currently, there is a total of 15,385 broadcast stations in the United States with 4,452 being AM, 6,670 being FM commercial, and 4,263 being FM educational.

KDKA is still being listened to in Pittsburgh on 100.1 FM and AM 1020, but there is also a KDKA-TV also located in Pittsburgh.