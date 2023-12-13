(WHTM) – During the holiday season, most people are searching for the perfect Christmas tree, and no better place to get one than in Indiana County, Pennsylvania.

It all started in 1918 and in 1956, around 700,000 trees were cut in Indiana County, according to Visit Indiana County, the Associated Press Dispatch then gave the county the name “Christmas Tree Capital of the World.

According to the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, some of the first Christmas tree farms started in Indiana County, Pennsylvania in 1918.

Pennsylvania is a leader in Christmas tree farms in the United States.

According to the Pennsylvania Christmas Tree Growers Association, Pennsylvania ranked third in the number of Christmas tree farms in the U.S.

Pennsylvania is home to around 1,400 Christmas tree farms (around 31,000 acres) which produce an estimated one million cut trees.

Indiana County isn’t just home to Christmas trees but was also the birthplace of actor Jimmy Stewart.

Stewart acted in the Christmas film, “It’s a Wonderful Life.

More Christmas tree facts are (according to the National Christmas Tree Association):

There are approximately 25-30 million Real Christmas Trees sold in the U.S. every year.

There are close to 350 million Real Christmas Trees currently growing on Christmas Tree farms in the U.S. alone, all planted by farmers.

North American Real Christmas Trees are grown in all 50 states and Canada.

Eighty percent (80%) of artificial trees worldwide are manufactured in China, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.

Real Trees are a renewable, recyclable resource. Artificial trees contain non-biodegradable plastics and possible metal toxins such as lead.

There are more than 4,000 local Christmas Tree recycling programs throughout the United States.

For every Real Christmas Tree harvested, 1 to 3 seedlings are planted the following spring.

There are about 350,000 acres in production for growing Christmas Trees in the U.S.; much of it preserving green space.

There are close to 15,000 farms growing Christmas Trees in the U.S., and over 100,000 people are employed full or part-time in the industry.

It can take as many as 15 years to grow a tree of typical height (6 – 7 feet) or as little as 4 years, but the average growing time is 7 years.

The top Christmas Tree producing states are Oregon, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Washington.

To find a Christmas tree farm near you, visit the Pennsylvania Christmas Tree Growers Association’s website.