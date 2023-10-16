(WHTM) — You may not think of Pennsylvania being a toy capital, but did you know that some of the most famous toys and objects were created in the Keystone State?

Here are just a few toys that were founded or created in Pennsylvania.

K’Nex

(Amy Sussman/AP Images for Basic Fun!)

This construction toy was founded in Hatfield, Pennsylvania 1992 The toy features many gear-shaped connectors, rods, and bricks. Some of these parts are bendable. Soon after the creation of K’nex, builders were able to add wheels, pulleys, and gears to create vehicles and other innovative creations.

Many sets are available to purchase, including roller coasters, Ferris wheels, cars, and even the Empire State Building.

Crayola

(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Probably the most famous item on this list, Crayola was founded in Easton, Pennsylvania in 1903. The name of the company was created by the founder’s wife. The name comes from craie, French for chalk, and oleaginous, or oily.

Today, the company makes much more than just crayons, they offer art tools, crafting activities, and toys that spark creativity. The company’s mission is to help parents and educators raise creatively-alive kids.

Slinky

Getty

This toy was invented in Philadelphia in 1943. According to The Strong National Museum of Play, engineer Richard James made this toy by accident. James knocked over samples off a shelf and saw the spring-like toy “walk” down instead of falling.

James’ wife, Betty, created the name ‘Slinky’ and was first demonstrated in 1945 at a Philadelphia department store. At the end of the 20th century, 250 million Slinkys were sold.