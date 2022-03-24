(WHTM) — On March 24, 1882, a German physician and researcher, Heinrich Hermann Robert Koch (1814-1910), announced the discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the microbe that causes tuberculosis. This was but one of many accomplishments that would make him one of the pioneers of microbiology and medical bacteriology.

Thanks to Koch’s research we now know how Tuberculosis spreads. According to the Centers for Disease Control, “The TB bacteria are put into the air when a person with TB disease of the lungs or throat coughs, speaks or sings. People nearby may breathe in these bacteria and become infected.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

At the time Koch conducted his research, though, Tuberculosis was commonly considered to be a hereditary disease. Discovery of the bacterium opened the door to both better prevention and better treatment, though a cure would have to wait for the coming of antibiotics. (Health organizations around the world now worry about antibiotic-resistant strains of the disease.)

But Mycobacterium tuberculosis was not Koch’s only discovery. In 1876 he discovered Bacillus anthracis, the microbe that causes anthrax. He also determined an already discovered bacterium caused cholera.

Along the way, he pioneered many of the techniques of microbiology. He was the first to effectively use photography to study microbes, he devised methods of staining bacteria for observation under the microscope, and worked out techniques to grow and isolate microbes for study. His 1881 book titled “Zur Untersuchung von Pathogenen Organismen” (Methods for the Study of Pathogenic Organisms) has been called the “Bible of Bacteriology.” He, along with French scientist Louis Pasteur, are known as the fathers of microbiology, and Koch is generally considered the father of medical bacteriology.

And in 1905, Heinrich Hermann Robert Koch won the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine for his studies of Tuberculosis.

(In case you’re wondering, “Koch” is pronounced with a short “o” and hard “ch”. Give a listen here.)