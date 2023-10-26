(WHTM) – Halloween is fast approaching and the candy is ready to be given out but what’s your costume?

If you are one of those people who wait until the last minute to pick out a costume because you don’t have any ideas but want to be something more popular, abc27 has compiled a list of the most popular Halloween costumes for 2023, according to Google Data.

10. Bunny

Bunnies are associated with Easter but during Halloween, bunnies make a sneak peak with the number one related topic being Lola Bunny, who is a cartoon character in Looney Tunes.

Bunny is searched the most in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

The cities where Bunny is searched the most are North Platte, Nebraska, Alexandria, Louisiana, Lafayette, Louisiana, Monroe, Louisiana-El Dorado, Arizona (tied for fourth), and Florence-Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

VALENCIA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 29: Lola Bunny and Bugs Bunny attend the Space Jam: A New Legacy Party in The Park After Dark at Six Flags Magic Mountain on June 29, 2021 in Valencia, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

9. Ninja

The ninja has been roaming around in the dark ready to pounce but they always seem to wait until Halloween every year to make their move, maybe it’s a genius move as everyone else is in costumes.

Ninja Turtles third most searched related topic with ninjas.

Ninja is searched the most in the United States, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand.

The cities where Ninja is searched the most are Zanesville, Ohio, Fairbanks, Alaska, Alexandria, Louisiana, Dothan, Alabama, and Twin Falls, Idaho.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 07: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles join the pantheon of celebrities immortalized in cement during an imprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, September 07, 2023, in Hollywood, California. The event coincides with the digital arrival of the Turtles’ latest movie, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

8. Cowboy

Every Halloween you are bound to run into a few cowboys trying to wrangle up some candy.

Cowboy is searched the most in the Philipines, Australia, the United States, New Zealand, and Ireland.

The cities where cowboys are searched the most are Bluefield-Beckley-Oak Hill, West Virginia, Fairbanks, Alaska, Greenwood-Greenville, Mississippi, Meridian, Mississippi, and Erie, Pennsylvania.

Scott Eastwood attends the 5th Annual Hilarity for Charity Variety Show: Seth Rogen’s Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

7. Dinosaur

Dinosaurs may have gone extinct over 65 million years ago but people love to dress up as a dinosaur, but what’s your favorite dinosaur?

Dinosaur is searched the most in the United States, Ireland, Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand.

The cities where dinosaurs were searched the most are Zanesville, Ohio, Rapid City, South Dakota, Sioux City, Iowa, Evansville, Indiana, and Jonesboro, Arkansas.

A cosplayer dressed as a dinosaur attends the MCM Comic Con at ExCeL exhibition centre in London on October 28, 2017. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

6. Wednesday Addams

The first Addams Family movie was in 1991 but in 2022 Netflix aired a new comedy horror called “Wednesday.” This has sparked an increase in people choosing Wednesday Addams as a costume for Halloween.

Wednesday Addams was searched the most in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Philippines.

The cities that Wednesday Addams searched the most were Alpena, Michigan, Parkersburg, West Virginia, Presque Isle, Maine, Fairbanks, Alaska, and Meridian, Mississippi.

Ron and Mya Pizarro from San Diego, Calif., as Cousin It and Wednesday from “The Addams Family” pose on Day Three at Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

5. Fairy

Fairy Godmother and Tinkerbell are a few fairies that come to mind when you think of Halloween costumes.

Fairy was searched the most in the Philippines, Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand.

The cities where fairies were searched the most in were Eureka, California, Billings, Montana, Butte-Bozeman, Montana, Presque Isle, Maine, and Fairbanks, Alaska.

AJ Michalka attends the 2015 Just Jared Halloween Party at No Vacancy on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015, in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision for Just Jared/AP Images)

4. Witch

A witch could be evil or good or could even be a Harry Potter-style witch but nonetheless, witches and Halloween just go together.

Witches are searched the most in the United States, Philippines, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

The cities that witches were searched the most were Parkersburg, West Virginia, Biloxi-Gulfport Mississippi, Billings, Montana, St. Joseph, Missouri, and Binghamton, New York.

Halloween costumes aren’t just for humans. Your dog or cat can also enjoy the holiday by dressing up as a witch.

3. Spider-Man

The most recent Spider-Man movie was released in 2023 with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse which is an animated movie but in 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home came out as a live-action movie.

Spider-Man is being searched the most in Italy, the United States, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

The cities that Spider-Man was searched in the most were Laredo, Texas, Watertown, New York, Wheeling, West Virginia-Steubenville, Ohio (tied for third), Utica, New York, and Bakersfield, California.

In these undated photos provided by Tyler Scott Hoover, a professional Spider-Man cosplayer and model, Hoover is pictured in the classic costume of the Marvel comic superhero. In August 2022, as the iconic character marks 60 years in the vast, imaginative world of comic books, movies and merchandise, fans like Hoover reflect on Spider-Man’s appeal across race, gender and nationality. (Tyler Scott Hoover via AP)

2. Princess

Princesses in general are popular but according to Google Trends, Princess Peach was the number one related topic when searching with Princess.

Princess was searched the most in the United States, Philippines, Australia, United Kingdom, and Canada.

The cities that Princess searched the most are Alpena, Michigan, El Paso, Texas, Grand Junction-Montrose, Colorado, Bakersfield, California, and Utica, New York.

This image released by Nintendo and Universal Studios shows Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, in Nintendo’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” (Nintendo and Universal Studios via AP)

1. Barbie

Barbie has risen in popularity this year and it’s due to the new Barbie movie that came out in 2023.

According to Google Trends, Barbie Costume is the most searched in Australia, the United States, Ireland, the Philippines, and Canada.

The cities Barbie is most searched in are Quincy, Illinois-Hannibal, Missouri-Keokuk, Iowa (tied for first), Wilmington, North Carolina, Yuma, Arizona-El Centro, California (tied for third), Zanesville, Ohio, and Grand Junction-Montrose, Colorado.

Warner Bros.

