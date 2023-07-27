Baltimore, MD (WHTM) The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore announced today announced that a Northern ground hornbill chick has successfully hatched – with the help of a wine barrel.

The chick is the first for the female, Blue, and the male, North. The reason it’s the first is the odd behavior of North. According to Jen Kottyan, Curator of Birds at the Maryland Zoo, “In the past, each time Blue laid eggs North would push her out of the nest and destroy them, so we had to develop a nest box that only she can get into.”

The solution? A section of a wine barrel. The keepers made an opening just narrow enough that only Blue could fit inside.

Keeping North away from the nest worked. “This is the first time, I suspect, that she feels safe enough to protect the nest and incubate,” Kottyan said. And it would appear the successful hatching has reformed North. “For his part, North is caring for the family group well. He’s patrolling outside and bringing food for Blue to feed to the chick.”

The chick is what’s referred to as “altricial”, meaning it is born underdeveloped, but matures with the help of its parents. (Many species are altricial, including us.) Blue will stay in the box with the chick for some time, giving it the extensive care it needs to survive. It will take about two weeks for the chick’s eyes to fully open, and 80 to 90 days until it fledges. The progress of the chick and parents will be carefully monitored by the zookeepers.

“This is a learning curve for the new parents. So far so good. We’re optimistic about the chick’s long-term viability based on what we’re seeing,” Kottyan said.

The northern ground hornbill (Bucorvus abyssinicus) is native to the African Savannah north of the equator and south of the Sahara Desert. They are large birds about the size of turkeys, mostly black with colorful facial markings and long eyelashes. They are very active during the day, foraging and hunting. Usually they usually roam in pairs, or in groups of three or four when young birds are present. They are mostly carnivorous, using their big bills to catch prey such as snakes and small mammals. While they can fly if needed, they prefer to walk and stalk.

In the wild, northern ground hornbills pair up and breed after preparing their nest site together. Females nest in excavated cavities in earthen banks, laying clutches of 1-2 eggs and incubating them for 37-41 days.

If two chicks hatch, usually only one chick survives to fledge. They compete for food from the parents, and the chick that hatches out first, and has a day or so to start growing, usually has the advantage. The surviving chick will fledge after 3 months, but will continue to receive food from its parents for up to 9 months. It takes three to four years for juvenile birds to get full adult coloration.

Blue and North have a breeding recommendation from the Northern Ground Hornbill Species Survival Plan (SSP) coordinated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). There is good reason to hope for more successful hatching, now that they’ve figured out a way to short-circuit North’s eggicidal tendencies.