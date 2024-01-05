(Pennsylvania Farm Show) At the Pennsylvania State Beekeeper Association display at the Farm Show, You can get a close look at bees in action.

“This is an observation hive,” says Cathy Vorisek of the Beekeeper Association. “It has glass sides so we can see the bees in there. We have two of them.”

Cathy delights in pointing out the queen bee in the hive to visitors. Her Majesty has been distinctly marked with a red dot, making her easy to spot.

“My queen bee is about three-quarters of an inch long, she has a long tapered abdomen, and her job is to lay eggs,” Cathy tells visitors.

Around the corner, association members are judging this year’s entries of honey products; Clear Honey, honeycombs, beeswax, and food (mostly baked goods and candy) made with honey. Honey varies in color, which tells a story about how the honey was made.

“Each color is its own nectar source or its own floral source. The darker honeys are healthier. They have more antioxidants,” explains Cathy. “Your lighter honey, which you get in the springtime, are sweeter. And as you get later in the season, they get darker and they get more robust.”

Cathy is quick to point out honey isn’t just for healthy eating.

“It has a high sugar content and it does not allow bacteria to grow. If you get a cut or something, one of the best things you can do is take raw honey and rub raw honey on that. And it will not allow the bacteria to grow so it won’t get infected.”

“Beeswax is the same way. When you’re burning beeswax, it cleans the negative ions out of the air and replaces them with positive ions.”

Cathy says beekeepers are working closely with universities to breed more disease-resistant and better-tempered bees.

“We want bees that are gentle, but we also want bees that are more efficient and pollinate. Well, some bees are really, really nasty and they can sting a lot and they’re not the best. If a queen bee has the right genetics, then we want to pass those genetics on to her children.”

According to the Penn State Extension, there are at least 437 species of bees in Pennsylvania. The best-known, and most important to agriculture, is the honey bee. How important?

“Honey bees pollinate 80% of the food we eat,” says Cathy. “If we didn’t have honey bees, you wouldn’t have the food that you eat.”