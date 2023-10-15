PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Video games date back to the 1950s and 60s but only a handful are set in Pennsylvania.

abc27 has compiled a list of video games that are set in Pennsylvania.

Need for Speed: The Run

In Need for Speed: The Run, Pennsylvania is featured in two stages.

Stage 9 and Stage 10 had two roads in Pennsylvania that you would use to race other opponents.

In Stage 9, the road was called “Expressway” and was set in Beaver Valley, Pennsylvania.

The race was 5.6 miles and you would race against eight other opponents.

The race also featured shortcuts, one at the beginning of the race which leads you through a farm, and one at the four-mile mark which leads you through a farmhouse.

In Stage 10, Pine Grove Road which is set in Tumbling Run, Pennsylvania would be the last event to take place near Philadelphia.

The race would feature you taking on Eddie Cooke one-on-one.

Fallout 3 and Fallout 76

Fallout 3 takes place in Washington DC, but a DLC add-on was released to the 2009 video game known as “The Pitt.”

Pittsburgh had history in past Fallout games including the first Fallout when China bombed Pittsburgh in 2077 due to the fact that Pittsburgh was the largest supplier of steel for the United States.

Pittsburgh would be a worn-down settlement with the rivers being polluted due to radiation and would be ruled by raider gangs.

In Fallout 3: The Pitt DLC would bring the Brotherhood of Steel to the Pitt to get rid of the raider overlords in the year 2255.

The battle was called “Scourge.”

The Brotherhood of Steel would win the battle and Ishmael Ashur would become the new leader of the Pitt and attempt to rebuild the Pitt’s lost industry.

The Lone Wanderer would receive a distress call and return to the Pitt to retrieve a cure for a horrific ailment called Troglodyte Degeneration Contagion from Ashur.

The actions the player commits will decide the Pitt’s fate.

In Fallout 76, the player is mostly in West Virginia but in 2022 Bethesda announced that players can finally return to the Pitt.

Splinter Cell: Blacklist

One of the missions in Blacklist was stopping an attack in Philadelphia which forced Engineers to increase the attacks.

Players use Sam Fisher to stop the Engineers, a terroristic group in the game.

The game forces players to use stealth to complete missions, the goal is to be as stealthy as possible which includes hiding the bodies of the enemies you have taken down.

However, for those who cannot be stealthy, just being aggressive and not using stealth can work as well.

Left 4 Dead

In Left 4 Dead Pennsylvania has three locations.

One of the locations is Fairfield, Pennsylvania, where reports of the Green Flu virus started in the city.

Police arrived and realized the victims needed medical attention but after trying to quarantine the area and evacuate the city it was too late as the city was overrun by the virus.

Another location is Riverside, Pennsylvania where police officers and refugees attempted to make their way to this military-protected city.

The final location in Pennsylvania is Newburg.

Unlike Fairfield, Newburg had a quarantine in place but it failed which forced the military to order a bombardment on the city airport.

Mario’s Time Machine (SNES and PC)

Mario traveled to Philadelphia where a publisher by the name of Benjamin Franklin would give Mario a copy of the Pennsylvania Gazette.

Mario then pulls out the Declaration that he had in his pockets and locals tell him he has to get that to Independence Hall due to that day being the day the Declaration of Independence was signed.

Back 4 Blood

A worm-like parasite has turned humans into the “Ridden.”

The co-founder and creative director at Turtle Rock Studios has said that the game takes place in Western Pennsylvania.

According to IGN, “Back 4 Blood is a next-gen cooperative FPS from the creators of Left 4 Dead. Fight your way through a dynamic, perilous world in a 4-player co-op story campaign where you must work together to survive increasingly challenging missions.”

The Last of Us

Although the whole game isn’t set in Pennsylvania, Joel and Ellie travel from Boston to Wyoming in search of a man named Tommy who was a former firefly.

On their journey to Wyoming, they must sneak around and fight the infected, also known as fungus zombies,” and the hunters who are civilians who attempt to kill others to steal their clothes and supplies.

Joel and Ellie encounter the hunters for the first time in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The bandits attacked Joel and Ellie’s vehicle causing them to crash.

Joel and Ellie find two allies in Pittsburgh, Henry and Sam, who are brothers.

The four flee the city of Pittsburgh but Sam is bitten by one of the infected and hides it from the three others.

Later on, Sam would attack Ellie, due to the infection, and his brother Henry would be forced to kill him.