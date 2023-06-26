(WHTM) — Every state is known to have started a trend or be the first to establish something.

Pennsylvania is known to be home to many “firsts” for businesses and establishments. Here are just some that our state is known for:

First roller coaster

Did you know that the very first ever roller coaster was created in Pennsylvania? The Mauch Chunk Gravity Railroad mines were built in 1827 and used to transport coal at Summit Hill to the Lehigh River landing in what is now known as Jim Thorpe. Later in the 1870s people started paying 50 cents for a ride on the railroad, and it eventually came to be the inspiration for the Switchback Railway roller coaster at Coney Island.

First hospital

The country’s first-ever hospital was founded in Philadelphia in 1751 by Benjamin Franklin and Dr. Thomas Bond. The Pennsylvania Hospital’s original Pine Building also housed the first surgical amphitheater and the first medical library in the country.

First U.S. Mint

The first-ever U.S. Mint opened in 1792 in Philadelphia at 7th and Arch streets, which was just two blocks away from the current building that was built in 1969. It is said that George Washington, who lived nearby, donated some of his silver for the coins to be made.

First turnpike

The very first ever long-distance paved road, The Philadelphia and Lancaster Turnpike, was built in Pennsylvania in 1792. After this turnpike was created, it led to a boom that saw more than 50 different turnpike companies open in America.

First zoo

The very first place to go see animals opened its gates in Pennsylvania in 1874. The Philadelphia Zoo’s charter was originally signed in 1859 but its opening was delayed for years because of the Civil War. The zoo also has many “firsts” of its own such as being the first one in the world to build an on-site animal care center and also being the first to have successful orangutan and chimpanzee births in America.