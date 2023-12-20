(WHTM) – Christmas brings Santa, cookies, decorations/lights, gifts, time with family, and Christmas Carols.

Christmas Carols originated in 129 AD with “Angels Hymn,” according to Classic FM.

Classic FM also states that Christmas Caroling started in the 19th century but instead of walking around door to door they would stand in a group outside and sing.

Some people hide from carolers and some embrace them, either way, those songs will be stuck in your head for a few days.

The following are some of the most popular Christmas Carols:

O Holy Night

Written in 1847, Adolphe Adams was given a poem called “Cantique de Noel” by Placide Cappeau de Roquemaure to create a song.

Adams would turn the poem into a song and it would be performed at the Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve, according to Ann H. Gabhart.

What Child Is This

This Christmas Carol was written by William Chatterton Dix in 1865 who was inspired by traditional English folk songs, according to Galaxy Music Notes.

The first verse of What Child is This is as follows:

What Child is this who, laid to rest,

On Mary’s lap is sleeping?

Whom angels greet with anthems sweet,

While shepherds watch are keeping?

This, this is Christ the King,

Whom shepherds guard and angels sing;

Haste, haste to bring Him laud,

The Babe, the Son of Mary.

O Come, All Ye Faithful

John Francis Wade wrote this Christmas Carol in the 18th century, according to American Magazine.

The Latin lyrics of this song are:

Adeste, fideles,

laeti triumphantes;

venite, venite in Bethlehem.

Natum videte

Regem angelorum.

Venite adoremus, Dominum.

Silent Night

Silent Night was written by Joseph Mohr and Franz Xaver Gruber in 1818 and is composed of six verses, according to Classical Music, only three verses are usually sung today.

Silent Night was also sung on Christmas Eve of 1914 during World War I and caused the war to stop while both British and German troops celebrated for the day, according to CBC.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Time, troops from both sides celebrated Christmas together while singing, playing soccer, and mingling. Time also states that around 100,000 soldiers took part in this one-day truce.