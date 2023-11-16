(WHTM) – The Capital doesn’t always mean where the state government meets but also stands for where the best of something is at so what “capitals” are in Pennsylvania?

Snack Food Capital of the World – York County

York County hosts two large brands of snack foods, Snyder’s Pretzels and Martin’s Potato Chips.

Snyder’s dates back to the early 1900s when Harry Warehime produced “Olde Tyme Pretzels.” The company continued to grow and in the 1940s they needed modernization.

Today, Snyder’s has products such as twisted pretzel ticks, chocolate-covered pretzels, rounds, flavored pretzels, and traditional pretzels.

Martin’s started in 1941 and is located in south-central Pennsylvania where they produced potato chips.

The kettle-cook’d potato chips were created in 1974 and popcorn was added in 1994.

A name change to “Martin’s Snacks” occurred in 2018 and now distributes foods such as cheese curls, party mix, meat snacks, tortilla chips, and pretzels from New York to North Carolina.

Chocolate Capital of the United States – Hershey

Unfortunately, Hershey couldn’t win “Chocolate Capital of the World” as that goes to Brussels, Belgium, but Hershey is the Chocolate Capital of the United States.

But Chocolate wasn’t the first thing sold in Hershey as Milton S. Hershey was the founder of the Lancaster Caramel Company in the 1880s.

In 1893, Hershey saw how Germany made chocolate and decided that he wanted to join the chocolate business so in 1894 he started a chocolate company.

Hershey would sell the caramel company and in 1900 released milk chocolate bars but Hershey wouldn’t stop at chocolate bars.

The following would be created by Hershey:

1907 – Hershey’s Chocolate Kisses

1925 – Mr. Goodbar

1939 – Hershey’s Miniatures

1971 – Hershey’s Tropical Bar

1975 – York Peppermint Patties

Hershey would acquire H.B. Reese Candy Company in 1963, Y&S Licorice (Twizzlers) in 1977, LEAF, Inc. (Jolly Rancher, Whoppers, Milk Duds, Good & Plenty, Pay Day, Heath, Rainblo and Super Bubble) in 1996, and Lily’s Sweets in 2021.

Pizza Capital of the World – Old Forge

That’s right, the pizza capital is not in New York, Chicago, or Detroit, it’s in Lackawanna County.

Of course, forget the circle-shaped pizza and slices, it’s now rectangular “trays” of pizza or you can order a “cut” from one.

This is known as “Old Forge Style” and dates back to 1926 at “Grandma Ghigiarelli.”

Old Forge is a mining town so Ghigiarelli made the rectangular-style pizza for the miners.

The only two types of this style of pizza are red or white.

Red is made with sweet sauce, and a crunchy crust, and is covered in American, mozzarella, and cheddar cheeses.

White is double-crusted, has no sauce, and is covered with American, mozzarella, and cheddar cheeses with a rosemary blend added.

Today, there are eight Old Forge pizzerias.

Anthony’s Restaurant

Arcaro & Genell

Augustine’s Club 17

Cafe Rinaldi

Cusumano

Mary Lou’s Pizza

Revello’s Pizza

Salerno’s Cafe

Mural Capital of the World – Philadelphia

Philadelphia is the largest populated city in Pennsylvania and is known for its sports, cheesesteaks, and deep history in America, but it’s also the “Mural Capital of the World.”

In Philadelphia, you may walk easily by a mural and not even stop to notice. That’s because thousands of walls have been converted into masterpieces.

With more than 4,000 murals in the city alone, You can’t possibly see them all but one tour will take you to nearly 20 of them, giving you a taste of the neighborhood and city.

Mural Arts Philadelphia began this in 1984 to help eradicate graffiti and enable artists to showcase their talent and commission up to 100 public art projects every year.

Steel Capital of the World – Pittsburgh

Steel has been produced in Pittsburgh dating back to the 1880s with the first steel mill.

Pittsburgh would lead the world in steel production by the 1950s and produced more than half the nation’s steel.

Steel in Pennsylvania was used for the Brooklyn Bridge, the George Washington Bridge, the Chrysler Building, the Empire State Building, George Ferris’ world-famous 2,000-passenger wheel at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and the Panama Canal’s 110-foot-high lock gates.

Around 95 million tons of steel was produced in Pittsburgh during World War II and was used for tanks, naval vessels, and other war materials.

Steel would decline in the 1970s and 80s but Pittsburgh would never forget that they are the Steel Capital of the World and the Steel City as their National Football League team is named the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Did we miss any “capitals” you know of? Send them to mbenedetto@abc27.com