(WHTM) — Boxing Day typically falls on the day after Christmas.

While not an official holiday in the U.S., the day is celebrated in several other countries including Great Britain, Australia, and Canada.

The day isn’t widely celebrated by Americans but is part of a centuries-old tradition.

The day dates back to the Victorian Era, according to Almanac.com, when the upper class would put leftover food, goods and money in boxes and give it to their servants, tradespeople, and the poor.

In the Christian religion, Boxing Day is also sometimes known as Saint Stephen’s Day. Saint Stephen is known as being the first Christian martyr and for his service to the poor.

Today the tradition of gifting has continued and it has also become a big day for shopping. Many brands will offer special sales in honor of the tradition.

The holiday is also known as a day for relaxation, leftovers, and sporting events.

Moreover, while Boxing Day often falls on December 26, including this year, that isn’t always the case.

According to Britannica, when December 26 falls on a Saturday or Sunday, Boxing Day happens on the following Monday.