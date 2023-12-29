PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Keystone State has plenty of roads. Interstates, US Routes or State Routes, Pennsylvania has them all. But what is the longest interstate in the commonwealth?

That distinction belongs to Interstate 76, also known as the mainline of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The interstate is 349 miles long and runs west to east across Pennsylvania beginning in Ohio and ending in New Jersey.

The Interstate was previously designated as Interstate 80S but was changed to Interstate 76 in 1963 by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

The turnpike designation runs from Ohio to Exit 326 and then is the Schuylkill Expressway from Exit 326 to the New Jersey state line. The Schuylkill Expressway has the notorious distinction of being one of the busiest highways in the state. Around 163,000 vehicles travel the highway within Philadelphia County and 109,000 more vehicles daily in Montgomery County,

Some people believe that Interstate 76 was re-numbered back in 1963 to honor Philadelphia and Independence Day. But, this is not the case.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHA) said that because the route was a west-east route between I-70 and I-80, the numbering choices were 72, 74, 76, and 78. This is because east-west interstates are even-numbered and north-south interstates are odd-numbered.

In addition, the road was just south of Interstate 78 so it would make sense to choose the number 76 for the interstate. The number selection was a lucky coincidence and was not chosen due to its correlation with Independence Day, according to the FHA.

More information about Pennsylvania Interstates can be found by clicking here.