PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Christmas holiday season is here and that means it’s almost time to open presents and eat more candy!

The Christmas candy most popular in Pennsylvania is Reese’s Cup Minis, followed by candy canes, and Reindeer Corn, according to Candy Store.

Reese’s Cup Minis are also number one in the following states:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Kentucky

Maryland

Texas

Washington

The Candy Store also says that peppermint bark and candy canes have bounced back after falling last year.

Peppermint bark is the number one Christmas candy in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Candy canes take the top spot in Louisiana, New Hampshire, Oregon, and Vermont.

Food and candy rank second behind toys on the top of a shopping list.

According to Candy Store, more facts about Christmas candy are: