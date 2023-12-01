PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Christmas holiday season is here and that means it’s almost time to open presents and eat more candy!
The Christmas candy most popular in Pennsylvania is Reese’s Cup Minis, followed by candy canes, and Reindeer Corn, according to Candy Store.
Reese’s Cup Minis are also number one in the following states:
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Kentucky
- Maryland
- Texas
- Washington
The Candy Store also says that peppermint bark and candy canes have bounced back after falling last year.
Peppermint bark is the number one Christmas candy in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and West Virginia.
Candy canes take the top spot in Louisiana, New Hampshire, Oregon, and Vermont.
Food and candy rank second behind toys on the top of a shopping list.
According to Candy Store, more facts about Christmas candy are:
- 93% of people gift chocolate and candy for the winter holidays
- 29% of gift givers plan to give candy.
- 72% of people eat a candy cane starting on the straight end, the rest start on the curved end.
- Approximately 150 million chocolate Santas are produced annually.
- 1.76 Billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season.
- The largest candy cane in the world was made in Switzerland. It was 51 feet long.
- December 26th is National Candy Cane Day.