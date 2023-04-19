(WHTM) — April 19 is National Garlic Day. Garlic is truly one of those foods that some people think there is too much of, or there is never enough in food.

According to nationaltoday.com, back in 3000 B.C. when Indians reached the Middle East, traders introduced garlic to the Assyrian and Babylonian empires. Then, in the 1660s medical books described garlic as being the best cure for smallpox.

Nowadays, garlic is used as a primary ingredient in many dishes around the world. Garlic has been researched for its possible therapeutic effects.

TOP Agency, along with nationaltoday.com, polled 1,000 Americans about garlic. They found that 24% of Americans think garlic makes everything taste better. 15% buy garlic that is pre-MI

14% of Americans put garlic on everything they cook, and 10% of Americans only use fresh garlic.

When it comes to food containing garlic, garlic bread is the clear winner with 31% of Americans picking that as their favorite garlicky food, with second place being Garlic Chicken at 16% and Garlicky Pasta at 14%. According to the data, 2% of people actually enjoy eating raw garlic. You can see the entire poll here.

