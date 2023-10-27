(WHTM) – Trick or treating dates back as far as the 1930s in America and grew country-wide and it continues in 2023.
According to the National Retail Federation, it’s estimated that candy sales are expected to be around $3.6 billion.
The top ten most popular candy in 2023 according to CandyStore.com is as follows:
10. Snickers
9. Hershey Mini Bars
8. Candy Corn
7. Hershey Kisses
6. Starburst
5. Sour Patch Kids
4. Skittles
3. Hot Tamales
2. M&Ms
1. Reeses Cups
In Pennsylvania, the most popular candy of 2023 is Hershey’s Mini Bars with M&M’s coming in second and Skittles coming in third.