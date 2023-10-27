(WHTM) – Trick or treating dates back as far as the 1930s in America and grew country-wide and it continues in 2023.

According to the National Retail Federation, it’s estimated that candy sales are expected to be around $3.6 billion.

The top ten most popular candy in 2023 according to CandyStore.com is as follows:

10. Snickers

9. Hershey Mini Bars

CHICAGO, IL – JULY 16: Hershey's chocolate bars are shown on July 16, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. Hershey Co., the No.1 candy producer in the U.S., is raising the price of its chocolate by 8 percent due to the rising cost of cocoa.

8. Candy Corn

7. Hershey Kisses

6. Starburst

5. Sour Patch Kids

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: Bags of Sour Patch Kids candy are seen on display at Ideal Food Basket on November 08, 2021. Snack makers Kraft Heinz and Mondelez announced that they will be raising prices for retail customers on several of their products, including Kraft Mac & Cheese, Jell-O, Bagel Bites, Cool Whip, Toblerone, Sour Patch Kids, and other items starting next year.

4. Skittles

A California bill could ban the sale of Skittles, Hot Tamales candy, Dubble Bubble Twist Gum, and other food items containing dangerous and toxic chemicals.

3. Hot Tamales

MIKE AND IKE and HOT TAMALES Brand candies teamed up with four-time NBA All-Star and NBA 2K17 featured cover athlete, Paul George, to introduce a new lineup of NBA 2K17 promotional packages at basketball's big weekend on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in New Orleans, LA.

2. M&Ms

FILE – Shown are M&M's in Glenside, Pa., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Candy maker Mars is giving a makeover to its six M&M characters as a way to promote inclusivity. Mars says it's pausing using its trademark M&M's spokescandies and has enlisted actor and comedian Maya Rudolph to star in its marketing efforts.

1. Reeses Cups

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR REESE'S – Fans of Reese's watched as a pallet of a rare version of the product was unwrapped at the school in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, March 21, 2019. Reese's is all in on the "three" for this year's NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament.

In Pennsylvania, the most popular candy of 2023 is Hershey’s Mini Bars with M&M’s coming in second and Skittles coming in third.