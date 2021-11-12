What to do in Central Pa. this weekend, Nov. 13 and 14

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Get a head start on your holiday shopping with several local craft shows this weekend, plus check out other events around the Midstate. Here are some fun things to do in Central Pennsylvania this Saturday and Sunday:

Dover Music Booster Holiday Craft Show

The Dover Music Booster Holiday Craft Show on Saturday will feature more than 100 vendors as well as food trucks, and proceeds from the event support the Dover Area High School marching band. Learn more about the event in this abc27 article.

Lower Swatara Fire Company Craft/Vendor Fair

Also on Saturday, the Lower Swatara Fire Department is holding a craft and vendor fair. Find a list of the items that will be sold at the fair in the comments of this Facebook post.

Distelfink Country Christmas Show

If those first two craft shows weren’t enough, check out this juried craft show in Lebanon County. The Distelfink Country Christmas Show features locally handcrafted items that fit the country/primitive theme from more than 50 vendors. Learn more online here.

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane

When does the holiday season officially start? Well, that’s up to you to decide, but Hersheypark’s Christmas Candyland opens this weekend for those who like to start celebrating early. The park’s holiday event features millions of lights in addition to rides and sweet treats. Learn more in this abc27 article.

Dress for Success

YWCA Harrisburg and Dress for Success are hosting a pop-up store at the Harrisburg Mall that will be selling gently used clothing for between $5 and $25. Event organizers will also help prepare people to enter the workplace with coaching on job interview skills, resume building, and networking. More information is available in this article.

Violet Oakley Unveiled

On Saturday (and Friday), catch a performance of “Violet Oakley Unveiled” at Open Stage in Harrisburg. The production tells the story of Violet Oakley, who was the first female artist to earn a commission to decorate a public building (she completed more than 40 murals in the Pennsylvania Capitol).

The show is running Nov. 12 and 13 only. Stephanie Via, who portrays Violet, and Stuart Landon, Producing Artistic Director of Open Stage, spoke with Good Day PA about the production. Tickets can be purchased here.

Cumberland County Women’s Expo

The 10th annual Cumberland County Women’s Expo returns this Saturday with opportunities for shopping, relaxing, and building connections. The event includes entertainment and seminars, and guests can win a variety of door prizes, as well.

Participating businesses and organizations represent fields including home improvement, finances, health, beauty, leisure, and more. Additional information can be found online here.