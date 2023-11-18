GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gettysburg has a rich history not just in Pennsylvania but in the United States as well.
Gettysburg was founded in 1786, was named after Samuel Gettys, and was a pivotal part of the United States Civil War.
Most Americans know Gettysburg due to the Battle of Gettysburg which was from July 1 through July 3, 1863.
The battle featured Union Commander George G. Meade and Confederate Commander Robert E. Lee.
This was a turning point in the war as the Confederates pushed towards the north in an attempt to claim victory but were halted in Gettysburg.
The battle had around 160,000 troops present, claimed around 50,000 lives, was the bloodiest battle of the American Civil War, and resulted in a Union victory.
Now Gettysburg is home to around 7,392 residents, Gettysburg College, restaurants, and many historic places for tourists/visitors to visit.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best things to do in Gettysburg, according to TripAdvisor.
15. State of Pennsylvania Monument
14. Little Round Top
13. Gettysburg Diorama
12. Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center
11. Dobbin House Tavern
10. Sachs Covered Bridge
9. Devils Den
8. Gettysburg Heritage Center
7. Jennie Wade House
6. Gettysburg National Cemetery
5. Eisenhower National Historic Site
4. Gettysburg Museum of History
3. Shriver House Museum
2. Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center
1. Gettysburg National Military Park
For more information about Gettysburg, visit the Destination Gettysburg website.