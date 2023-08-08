Photo taken at Highland Gardens

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – August has arrived which means it’s time for new items to be planted.

First, however, these plants are ready to be harvested:

The last of the raspberries

Summer squash*

Zucchini*

Cantaloupe, once stem has separated from the fruit

*Keep picking these plants regularly to keep them producing for as long as possible.

August is the time to start growing these plants:

Peas

Spring flowering buds

Lettuces

Mustard

Swiss chard

Spinach

Biennials like hollyhock, canterbury bells and foxglove

Cabbage, (from Aug. 1 – Aug. 15)

Cucumbers

Kohlrabi

Turnips

Kale, (from Aug. 15 – Sept. 1)

Radishes, from (Aug. 15 – Sept. 1)

Sow True Seed also recommends starting some of your fall plants, like Brussels sprouts, inside in August.