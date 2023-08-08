PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – August has arrived which means it’s time for new items to be planted.

First, however, these plants are ready to be harvested:

  • The last of the raspberries
  • Summer squash*
  • Zucchini*
  • Cantaloupe, once stem has separated from the fruit

*Keep picking these plants regularly to keep them producing for as long as possible.

August is the time to start growing these plants:

  • Peas
  • Spring flowering buds
  • Lettuces
  • Mustard
  • Swiss chard
  • Spinach
  • Biennials like hollyhock, canterbury bells and foxglove
  • Cabbage, (from Aug. 1 – Aug. 15)
  • Cucumbers
  • Kohlrabi
  • Turnips
  • Kale, (from Aug. 15 – Sept. 1)
  • Radishes, from (Aug. 15 – Sept. 1)

Sow True Seed also recommends starting some of your fall plants, like Brussels sprouts, inside in August.