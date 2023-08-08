PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – August has arrived which means it’s time for new items to be planted.
First, however, these plants are ready to be harvested:
- The last of the raspberries
- Summer squash*
- Zucchini*
- Cantaloupe, once stem has separated from the fruit
*Keep picking these plants regularly to keep them producing for as long as possible.
August is the time to start growing these plants:
- Peas
- Spring flowering buds
- Lettuces
- Mustard
- Swiss chard
- Spinach
- Biennials like hollyhock, canterbury bells and foxglove
- Cabbage, (from Aug. 1 – Aug. 15)
- Cucumbers
- Kohlrabi
- Turnips
- Kale, (from Aug. 15 – Sept. 1)
- Radishes, from (Aug. 15 – Sept. 1)
Sow True Seed also recommends starting some of your fall plants, like Brussels sprouts, inside in August.