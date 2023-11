HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The first frost ushered in November in Central Pennsylvania, signaling the end of the growing season.

However, there are still some plants whose seeds can be sown this month.

First, here’s what can be harvested from your garden in December in Zone 7a/Central Pennsylvania:

Brussel sprouts

Kale

Cabbage

Collards

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

You can plant these in your garden in December: