HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – With the cold weather starting to creep in throughout Central Pennsylvania, gardening might be the last thought on some people’s minds. However, spring is on the distant horizon and some plants can be started inside now for those in Zone 7a.

Start growing these plants inside now to prepare for the gardening season:

Broccoli seeds

Cabbage seeds

Celery seeds

Head lettuce seeds

Onion seeds

Parsley seeds

Perennial flowers

Flowers and herbs with long germination times, such as rosemary and begonias

If you planted any winter cover crops, they can be mowed towards the end of January.

Now is also a good time to start planning out your garden for this upcoming season if you have not already. Decide what you want to plant where, whether you will be starting with seeds or already developed plants, and figure out which local nurseries you plan to purchase your plants from.