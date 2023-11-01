HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Fall is in full swing in Pennsylvania and although the growing season has come to an end, there are still plants that can be sowed to prepare for the spring.
First, here’s what can be harvested from your garden in November in Zone 7a/Central Pennsylvania:
- Winter Carrots
- Bunching onions
- Continue harvesting cole crops such as Brussels sprouts, cabbage, broccoli, collards and kale. These will get sweeter with frost.
You can plant these in your garden in November:
- Spring flowering buds
- Seeds of poppies, hollyhock and bachelor’s buttons
- Garlic