HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Fall is officially here, and the end of the Pennsylvania growing season is approaching as the first frost of the year looms in the not-so-distant future.

However, there are still some plants that should be planted now in Zone 7a for central Pennsylvania.

First, these plants can be harvested if they are in your garden:

Any summer produce such as beans, eggplants, peppers, and tomatoes.

October is the time to start growing these plants: