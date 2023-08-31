HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – September is here which means it’s time for new plants to be added to gardens for those in Zone 7a in central Pennsylvania.

First, these plants can be harvested if they are in your garden:

Sept. 1 is the last prime day to sow kale and radishes

Sweet potatoes

Peanuts

September is the time to start growing these plants:

Continue planting spinach, lettuce, radishes, arugula, Asian greens, kale and collards

Cabbage

Mustard greens

Radishes

Snow peas

Carrots

Broccoli

Beets

Cauliflower

Bok Choy

Onions. Those that will be ready in 60 to 80 days should be planted from Sept. 1 to Sept. 15. If they will mature in 130 to 150 days, plant them beginning at the end of September.

Sow True Seed also recommends bringing any houseplants that were outside for the warmer weather inside by the middle of September.