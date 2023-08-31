HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – September is here which means it’s time for new plants to be added to gardens for those in Zone 7a in central Pennsylvania.
First, these plants can be harvested if they are in your garden:
- Sept. 1 is the last prime day to sow kale and radishes
- Sweet potatoes
- Peanuts
September is the time to start growing these plants:
- Continue planting spinach, lettuce, radishes, arugula, Asian greens, kale and collards
- Cabbage
- Mustard greens
- Radishes
- Snow peas
- Carrots
- Broccoli
- Beets
- Cauliflower
- Bok Choy
- Onions. Those that will be ready in 60 to 80 days should be planted from Sept. 1 to Sept. 15. If they will mature in 130 to 150 days, plant them beginning at the end of September.
Sow True Seed also recommends bringing any houseplants that were outside for the warmer weather inside by the middle of September.