Some potting soils contain fertilizers that can add much-needed nutrients to potted plants, whether they’re indoors or out.

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – What a plant is grown in is known as a medium. This is because not all plants require, or can even use, regular soil. Each plant has specific needs and what they are planted in can ensure those needs are met.

This guide will highlight different types of media and their benefits and drawbacks.

Specific Soil Media

Generic houseplant soil mix

Most regular potting soil consist of a combination of peat moss, perlite or vermiculite, sand and shredded bark. Each of these media have features that help your plants such as drainage, water retention, chemical absorption and nitrogen boosters. For this reason, this is a good go-to for most plants that use soil.

Succulent and cactus soil mix

The best way to keep a cactus or succulent alive is to make sure it is planted in a media that best suits them. The best mix for them is one that contains sand and small rocks because it allows drainage and does not allow the plants to retain too much water.

Orchid soil mix

Orchids require their own special mixture of soil to truly thrive. The best mixed media for orchids contain pine or fir bark, charcoal, perlite and coco coir. Each item helps in a specific way to keep the orchid healthy, from allowing drainage, maintaining pH and absorbing unwanted, potentially dangerous items like chemicals and salt from water and fertilizers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Soilless Media

Perlite

Perlite is often mixed in with regular soil to help drainage, but the white pieces can also be a stand-alone media. Perlite is made of silica and has a neutral pH, therefore if you are using this media, a water-soluble fertilizer should be applied to your plants to make sure they get all of their nutrients. It can do well as a media because it holds moisture for the plant, but allows the roots get oxygen.

Vermiculite

Vermiculite is similar to perlite as they are both derived from silica. However, vermiculite is more compact and keeps water in the soil better. The one downside of vermiculite over perlite is that it doesn’t aerate as well as perlite. Both media can be mixed together to get the best of both worlds and to try and negate the problems associated with each.

Sphagnum Moss

Sphagnum Moss is a good option for trying to grow cuttings from full plants. It’s light, sterile and retains moisture. However, it can sometimes hold too much moisture if it is overwatered, which can be detrimental to the plant.

Clay Pebbles

Clay pebbles, also known as Lightweight Expanded Clay Aggregate (LECA), are round balls that have been heated and have a porous texture. These are typically used with plants that have developed to at least seedlings. They don’t secrete any nutrients and many types are pH neutral, which can make them good for certain plants.

Sand

Sand is much better mixed into other media and generally is only very good for cactuses and succulents. It doesn’t have really good aeration and water or nutrient retention capabilities.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wood (Pine shavings)

This is a common hydroponic option, meaning to grow plants without soil. There has been some research that suggests that wood chips can promote larger plant size.

Wood Fiber

This is a great option because it is reusable and has great water and nutrient holding abilities and allows roots to receive oxygen.

Aged Pine Bark

Pine bark has a fairly stable pH and does not break down easily, making it a popular option.

Pumice

This volcanic rock from Iceland has similarities to perlite. It allows a lot of air to plant roots but is not good at retaining water. This makes it good for specific plants that require this combination.

Crushed Brick

This medium is similar to gravel and sand, but it is slightly better at retaining water. It is cost effective, but it does need to be cleaned and pH balanced before using it for plants.

Growstones

Growstones are made from recycled glass and are lightweight and porous, giving them high water retention capabilities and aeration for roots. However, another medium should be placed either above or below it to provide better drainage. The downside is, if you have to move a plant from the growstones, it could get damaged by its roots getting stuck in the growstones.

River Rocks

These are popular alternatives to soil because they are cheap and come in different shapes, color and sizes, which makes them physically attractive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Rice Hulls

Rice hulls are good as a hydroponic option because they biodegrade slowly. The medium does not hold a lot of water and doesn’t provide good root aeration. Rice hulls should mainly be used mixed with another medium.

Research your plants before you pot them to learn which media is best for them. There are many different media options with different benefits and drawbacks to consider.