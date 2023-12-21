(WHTM) – Those who have pets have to come up with a name for the said pet, dogs, cats, birds, etc.
If you get a new dog or your first dog and are looking for a name, but don’t want to be creative, the American Kennel Club has released a list of the top ten dog names for both males and females.
Top ten girl dogs names:
- Luna
- Bella
- Daisy
- Maggie
- Willow
- Lucy
- Bailey
- Rosie
- Sadie
- Lola
Top ten boy dog names:
- Max
- Charlie
- Cooper
- Teddy
- Milo
- Ollie
- Bear
- Rocky
- Finn
- Leo
For those looking for a more creative name instead of going with what is popular, accoridng to the Two Tails Pet Company, these are some “funny” girl and boy dog names.
“Funny” girl dog names
- Mitzi
- Daisy
- Trix
- Bo Peep
- Goldilocks
- Caramel
- Puddin
- Myrtle
- Izzy
- Cupcake
- Tinkerbell
- Prada
- Buttercup
- Cleopatra
- Fifi
“Funny” boy dog names:
- Clyde
- Dave
- Oreo
- Porkchop
- Shinobi
- Bucky
- Tiger
- Bubba
- Brando
- Mugsy
- Peter Pan
- Gucci
- Eggbert
- Cheeto
- Pickle
Pennsylvania’s state dog is a Great Dane due to William Penn having one.
“When the Speaker of the House called for a voice vote to designate the Great Dane, yips, growls and barks assaulted his ears from every part of the chamber! With a rap of his gavel, the Speaker confirmed that the “arfs have it” and the “Barking Dog Vote” entered the annals of legislative history,” the Commonwealth’s official tourism website states.
The Great Dane ranks 19th as the most popular dog breeds in 2023, according to Forbes, the top ten dog breeds are:
- French bulldog
- Labrador retriever
- Golden retriever
- German shepherd
- Poodle
- Bulldog
- Rottweiler
- Beagle
- Daschund
- German shorthaired pointer