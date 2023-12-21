(WHTM) – Those who have pets have to come up with a name for the said pet, dogs, cats, birds, etc.

If you get a new dog or your first dog and are looking for a name, but don’t want to be creative, the American Kennel Club has released a list of the top ten dog names for both males and females.

Top ten girl dogs names:

Luna Bella Daisy Maggie Willow Lucy Bailey Rosie Sadie Lola

Top ten boy dog names:

Max Charlie Cooper Teddy Milo Ollie Bear Rocky Finn Leo

For those looking for a more creative name instead of going with what is popular, accoridng to the Two Tails Pet Company, these are some “funny” girl and boy dog names.

“Funny” girl dog names

Mitzi

Daisy

Trix

Bo Peep

Goldilocks

Caramel

Puddin

Myrtle

Izzy

Cupcake

Tinkerbell

Prada

Buttercup

Cleopatra

Fifi

“Funny” boy dog names:

Clyde

Dave

Oreo

Porkchop

Shinobi

Bucky

Tiger

Bubba

Brando

Mugsy

Peter Pan

Gucci

Eggbert

Cheeto

Pickle

Pennsylvania’s state dog is a Great Dane due to William Penn having one.

“When the Speaker of the House called for a voice vote to designate the Great Dane, yips, growls and barks assaulted his ears from every part of the chamber! With a rap of his gavel, the Speaker confirmed that the “arfs have it” and the “Barking Dog Vote” entered the annals of legislative history,” the Commonwealth’s official tourism website states.

The Great Dane ranks 19th as the most popular dog breeds in 2023, according to Forbes, the top ten dog breeds are: