When and where to watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals Thursday

The Scripps National Spelling Bee has returned after taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

11 finalists have made it through the nine-round process, and are set to face off Thursday evening to crown a national champion.

The National Spelling Bee began in 1925 when nine newspapers joined together to host the competition. Now, 90 years later, the Bee reaches approximately 11 million students every year.

The last contest was held in 2019, and saw a record eight-way tie for the championship spot. The words those eight finalists all correctly spelled? *Auslaut. Erysipelas. Bougainvillea. Aiguillette. Pendeloque. Palama. Cernuous. Odylic.* We’ll give you props if you can provide a definition for any of those.

You can watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee at 8 PM EST on ESPN2.