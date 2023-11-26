(WHTM) – Black Friday was known for the day that people got up early, flocked to the stores, and “fought” for an item that was on sale.

Gone are the days of that type of Black Friday and so began Cyber Monday.

But how did Cyber Monday begin and do stores make more during Cyber Monday or Black Friday?

Cyber Monday first started in 2005 after the National Retail Federation (NRF) gave that day a name.

The World Wide Web started in 1993 and many retailers started to launch their own websites such as Walmart (2000), but so began websites like Amazon (1994) and eBay (1995).

Black Friday continued to be the biggest selling day until the Great Recession in 2008 when it was more convenient than going to the store.

According to The University of Texas Permian Basin, 2010 was the first time that Cyber Monday broke $1 billion in sales.

Cyber Monday would dominate the online holiday shopping season until 2019 when Black Friday would take the top spot from Cyber Monday.

According to NRF, in 2019, 93.2 million shoppers shopped online compared to the 83.3 million who shopped online on Cyber Monday.

This trend would continue in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

In 2020, during the COVID pandemic, online shoppers spent around $10.8 billion which would set the largest online shopping day in history.

In 2022, Cyber Monday sales reached around $11.3 billion, according to Adobe Analytics.

According to the NRF, 2022 set the record for consumers over the Thanksgiving weekend with around 196.7 million.

According to Forbes, 2023, Black Friday has already broken the record for sales online with around $9.8 billion.

Cyber Monday is set for Nov. 27, 2023.