(WHTM) – Wet weather and driving are a dangerous combination but by taking the correct precautions you will be able to drive safely through the wet weather.

Whether it be rain or snow (especially when it melts) the wet conditions will make your vehicle hydroplane.

According to Merriam-Webster dictionary, hydroplane means to skid on a wet surface (such as pavement) because a film of water on the surface causes the tires to lose contact with it.

So, when can hydroplaning take place?

Any vehicle driving more than 35 miles per hour is at risk of hydroplaning, according to Safe Motorist.

When you hydroplane you will lose control of your vehicle which could lead to an accident with another vehicle or even driving off the road.

Safe Motorist states that the most dangerous time for a vehicle to hydroplane is the first ten minutes of light rain.

According to Driving Tests, the following will help you prevent hydroplaning:

Reducing your speed.

Properly and regularly rotate and balance your tires.

Choose high-quality tires that are designed to prevent hydroplaning.

No cruising in the rain (cruise control).

Avoid puddles and standing water.

But if your vehicle begins to hydroplane, here are some tips on how to recover (according to Driving Tests):

Immediately take your foot off the accelerator.

Gently turn your steering wheel in the direction your car is hydroplaning.

Wait to feel the tires regain grip.

The biggest tip for any motorist when driving in bad conditions is to remain calm, take a deep breath, and drive as safely as possible even if that means pulling over until conditions improve.