(WHTM) – Weddings can occur any time of year but when do most of the weddings occur?

Most people believe wedding season is spring and summer due to the warmer weather but according to The Knot, 43 percent of weddings take place between September and November with October being the most popular month.

Fall weddings take the cake and The Knot states that this has been a common increase dating back to 2019.

In 2019, 36 percent of couples got married between September and November, and in 2020, that number increased to 40 percent.

The second most popular season for weddings is summer with 28 percent of couples who got married between June and August, according to The Knot.

So, if those are the most popular seasons for weddings what is the least popular?

The winter season is the least popular with 11 percent of couples having weddings from December to February, according to The Knot.

The following are the months people get married the most (according to Moore and Co.):

5. May and November (eight percent)

4. July and August (nine percent

3. June (ten percent)

2. September (15 percent)

1. October (20 percent)

So why are fall weddings the most popular?

According to Clean Origin, there are both pros and cons to having a fall wedding:

The Pros Temperate weather creates a perfect middle ground of not being too hot or too cold, and it allows brides the option to have either an inside or outside ceremony. Beautiful foliage and pumpkins can create a cozy and intimate scene. Seasonal flavors are warm and comforting (hello, pumpkin spice!). Rich colors and fabrics (like velvet) invoke a sense of luxury, allowing brides to go glam or keep it casual.

The Cons Because fall is the most popular time to get married, you can expect to pay higher prices for vendor services and may need a higher wedding budget as a result. It may be more difficult to snag that venue you’ve had your eye on, thanks to increased competition during this time of the year. Your guests may find that they have two weddings on the same day and must choose to attend one over the other.



Other than the best times to have a wedding, which months are the most affordable?

If you are seeking the lowest prices, December, January, and February are the best time to get married based on affordability.

But the most expensive months will line up with the most popular times to have a wedding such as October, June, and September.