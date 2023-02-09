(WHTM) — It’s National Pizza Day, a day where ignoring all the groceries you bought and ordering a pizza is totally acceptable.

Here is a list of the highest rated pizza shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp. These pizza shops all had at least 20 reviews.

Adams County

Antica Napoli Pizza – Located on 39 North Washington Street in Gettysburg, Antica Napoli Pizza has 125 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.

La Bella Italia – Located on 402 Yok Street in Gettysburg, La Bella Italia has 202 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.

Food 101 – Located on 101 Chambersburg Street in Gettysburg, Food 101 has 553 reviews on Yelp with 4.5 stars.

Deliso Pizza – Located on 829 Biglerville Road in Gettysburg, Deliso Pizza has 59 reviews on Yelp with 4.5 stars.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cumberland County

Litte Mario’s Pizza – Located on 5315 East Trindle Road in Mechanicsburg, Little Mario’s Pizza has 33 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.

Sal’s Pizza – Located on 304 North York Street in Mechanicsburg, Sal’s Pizza has 47 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.

Amici Pizza & Restaurant – Located on 125 Gateway Drive in Mechanicsburg, Amici Pizza & Restaurant has 58 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.

Giueseppe Pizza Cantina – Located on 600 East Simpson Street in Mechanicsburg, Giuseppe Pizza Cantina has 43 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.

Vito’s Pizza – Located on 265 Cumberland Parkway in Mechanicsburg, Vito’s Pizza has 68 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.

Amore Pizza – Locate at 1430 Markethouse Lane in Mechanicsburg, Amore Pizza has 23 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.

Seve-N-Dots Publik Pizza Place – Located on 40 East Louther Street in Carlisle, Seve-N-Dots Publik Pizza Place has 150 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.

Napoli Pizza – Located on 1075 Harrisburg Pike Suite 11 in Carlisle, Napoli Pizza has 75 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.

Dauphin County

Moe’z Pizza – Located on 4803 Londonderry Road in Harrisburg, Moe’z Pizza has 39 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.

Bacco Pizzeria and Wine Bar – Located on 20 N 2nd Street in Harrisburg, Bacco Pizzeria and Wine Bar has 201 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.

Alvaro Bread and Pastry Shoppe – Located on 236 Peffer Street in Harrisburg, Alvaro Bread and Pastry Shoppe has 228 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.

Two Brothers Pizzeria – Located on 4640 High Pointe Boulevard in Harrisburg, Two Brothers Pizzeria has 83 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.

Palermo’s Pizzaria & Italian Family Restaurant – Located on 103 East Main Street in Hummelstown, Palermo’s Pizzaria & Italian Family Restaurant has 165 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.

2 Brothers Pizza – Located on 5125 Jonestown Road Suite 157 in Harrisburg, 2 Brothers Pizza has 43 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.

Piazza Sorento – Located on 16 Briarcrest Sqaure in Hershey, Piazza Sorento has 341 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.

Franklin County

Caretti’s Pizza – Located on 2625 Philadelphia Avenue in Chambersburg, Caretti’s Pizza has 58 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.

Italian Village Restaurant – Located on 5267 Philadelphia Avenue in Chambersburg, Italian Village Restaurant has 30 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.

Lancaster County

LUCA – Located at 436 West James Street Suite 101 in Lancaster, LUCA has 478 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.

A Slice of Brooklyn Pizza – Located on 1750 Oregon Pike in Lancaster, A Slice of Brooklyn Pizza has 95 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars on Yelp.

Vinny & ThozeGuyz Pizzeria – Located on 1944 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster, Vinny & ThozeGuyz Pizzeria has 51 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.

Thom’s Bread – Located on 113 A Butler Avenue in Lancaster, Thom’s Bread has 72 reviews on Yelp and with a total of 4.5 stars.

Pasquale’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria – Located on 1657 Old Philadelphia Pike in Lancaster, Pasquale’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria has 210 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.

Rosa Rosa Pizzeria – Located on 1040 Harrisburg Avenue in Lancaster, Rosa Rosa Pizzeria has 75 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.

The Fridge – Located on 534 North Mulberry Street in Lancaster, The Fridge has 179 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.

Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen – Located on 363 South 7th Street in Akron, Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen has 54 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Lebanon County

Trattoria Fratello – Located on 205 East Lehman Street in Lebanon, Trattoria Fratello has 81 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.

J and S Pizza – Located on 31 West Main Street in Annville, J and S Pizza has 23 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.

Gabby’s Italian Bistro – Located on 452 East Cumberland Street in Lebanon, Gabby’s Italian Bistro has 37 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.