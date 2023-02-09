(WHTM) — It’s National Pizza Day, a day where ignoring all the groceries you bought and ordering a pizza is totally acceptable.
Here is a list of the highest rated pizza shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp. These pizza shops all had at least 20 reviews.
Adams County
Antica Napoli Pizza – Located on 39 North Washington Street in Gettysburg, Antica Napoli Pizza has 125 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.
La Bella Italia – Located on 402 Yok Street in Gettysburg, La Bella Italia has 202 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.
Food 101 – Located on 101 Chambersburg Street in Gettysburg, Food 101 has 553 reviews on Yelp with 4.5 stars.
Deliso Pizza – Located on 829 Biglerville Road in Gettysburg, Deliso Pizza has 59 reviews on Yelp with 4.5 stars.
Cumberland County
Litte Mario’s Pizza – Located on 5315 East Trindle Road in Mechanicsburg, Little Mario’s Pizza has 33 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.
Sal’s Pizza – Located on 304 North York Street in Mechanicsburg, Sal’s Pizza has 47 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.
Amici Pizza & Restaurant – Located on 125 Gateway Drive in Mechanicsburg, Amici Pizza & Restaurant has 58 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.
Giueseppe Pizza Cantina – Located on 600 East Simpson Street in Mechanicsburg, Giuseppe Pizza Cantina has 43 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.
Vito’s Pizza – Located on 265 Cumberland Parkway in Mechanicsburg, Vito’s Pizza has 68 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.
Amore Pizza – Locate at 1430 Markethouse Lane in Mechanicsburg, Amore Pizza has 23 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.
Seve-N-Dots Publik Pizza Place – Located on 40 East Louther Street in Carlisle, Seve-N-Dots Publik Pizza Place has 150 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.
Napoli Pizza – Located on 1075 Harrisburg Pike Suite 11 in Carlisle, Napoli Pizza has 75 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.
Dauphin County
Moe’z Pizza – Located on 4803 Londonderry Road in Harrisburg, Moe’z Pizza has 39 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.
Bacco Pizzeria and Wine Bar – Located on 20 N 2nd Street in Harrisburg, Bacco Pizzeria and Wine Bar has 201 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.
Alvaro Bread and Pastry Shoppe – Located on 236 Peffer Street in Harrisburg, Alvaro Bread and Pastry Shoppe has 228 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.
Two Brothers Pizzeria – Located on 4640 High Pointe Boulevard in Harrisburg, Two Brothers Pizzeria has 83 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.
Palermo’s Pizzaria & Italian Family Restaurant – Located on 103 East Main Street in Hummelstown, Palermo’s Pizzaria & Italian Family Restaurant has 165 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.
2 Brothers Pizza – Located on 5125 Jonestown Road Suite 157 in Harrisburg, 2 Brothers Pizza has 43 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.
Piazza Sorento – Located on 16 Briarcrest Sqaure in Hershey, Piazza Sorento has 341 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.
Franklin County
Caretti’s Pizza – Located on 2625 Philadelphia Avenue in Chambersburg, Caretti’s Pizza has 58 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.
Italian Village Restaurant – Located on 5267 Philadelphia Avenue in Chambersburg, Italian Village Restaurant has 30 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.
Lancaster County
LUCA – Located at 436 West James Street Suite 101 in Lancaster, LUCA has 478 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.
A Slice of Brooklyn Pizza – Located on 1750 Oregon Pike in Lancaster, A Slice of Brooklyn Pizza has 95 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars on Yelp.
Vinny & ThozeGuyz Pizzeria – Located on 1944 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster, Vinny & ThozeGuyz Pizzeria has 51 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.
Thom’s Bread – Located on 113 A Butler Avenue in Lancaster, Thom’s Bread has 72 reviews on Yelp and with a total of 4.5 stars.
Pasquale’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria – Located on 1657 Old Philadelphia Pike in Lancaster, Pasquale’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria has 210 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.
Rosa Rosa Pizzeria – Located on 1040 Harrisburg Avenue in Lancaster, Rosa Rosa Pizzeria has 75 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.
The Fridge – Located on 534 North Mulberry Street in Lancaster, The Fridge has 179 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.
Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen – Located on 363 South 7th Street in Akron, Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen has 54 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.
Lebanon County
Trattoria Fratello – Located on 205 East Lehman Street in Lebanon, Trattoria Fratello has 81 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.
J and S Pizza – Located on 31 West Main Street in Annville, J and S Pizza has 23 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4.5 stars.
Gabby’s Italian Bistro – Located on 452 East Cumberland Street in Lebanon, Gabby’s Italian Bistro has 37 reviews on Yelp with a total of 4 stars.