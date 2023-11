(WHTM) – If you are looking to try out a winter sport, Central Pennsylvania and some of its surrounding areas have you covered.

Although the skiing and snowboarding season has not kicked off yet, it’s never too early to start planning where you will be hitting the slopes.

Roundtop Mountain

Location: 925 Roundtop Rd, Lewisberry, PA 17339

(18 minutes from Harrisburg)

Activities: Skiing, snowboarding, night skiing and riding, snow tubing. Lessons for all ages are available. Rentals available.

Trail Info: 21 trails, 19% are rated for beginners, 24% are rated intermediate and 57% are rated advanced. 3 terrain parks. The base elevation is 735 ft, highest elevation is 1,335 ft.

Liberty Mountain

Location: 78 Country Club Trail, Fairfield, PA 17320

(1 hour from Harrisburg)

Activities: Skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, night skiing and lessons for all ages. Adaptive programs. Rentals available.

Trail Info: 16 trails, 35% are rated for beginners, 40% are rated intermediate and 25% are rated advanced. 2 terrain parks. Base elevation of 570 ft, highest elevation is 1,190 ft.

Whitetail

Location: 13805 Blairs Valley Rd, Mercersburg, PA 17236

(1 hour and 18 minutes from Harrisburg)

Activities: Skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, night skiing and lessons for all ages. Adaptive programs. Rentals available.

Trail Info: 23 trails, 26% are rated for beginners, 48% are rated intermediate and 26% are rated advanced. 2 terrain parks. Base elevation of 865 ft, highest elevation is 1,800 ft.

Tussey Mountain

Location: 301 Bear Meadows Rd, Boalsburg, PA 16827

(1 hour and 23 minutes from Harrisburg)

Activities: Skiing, snowboarding and lessons for all ages.

Trail Info: 2 terrain parks. 4 beginner trails, 8 intermediate trails and 2 difficult trails.

Bear Creek

Location: 101 Doe Mountain Ln, Macungie, PA 18062

(1 hour and 25 minutes from Harrisburg)

Activities: Skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing and lessons for all ages.

Trail Info: 3 terrain parks. 30% beginner trails, 40% intermediate trails and 30% expert trails. 23 total slopes, trails and parks. Vertical rise 510 ft, top elevation 1,100 ft.

Jack Frost/Big Boulder

Location: 357 Big Boulder Dr, Lake Harmony, PA 1862

(1 hour and 40 minutes from Harrisburg)

Activities: Skiing, snowboarding, night skiing and riding, snow tubing. Lessons for all ages are available. Rentals available.

Trail Info: Jack Frost – 20 trails, 21% are rated for beginners, 37% are rated intermediate and 42% are rated advanced. 1 terrain park. The base elevation is 1,400 ft, highest elevation is 2,000 ft.

Big Boulder – 19 trails, 37% are rated for beginners, 19% are rated intermediate and 44% are rated advanced. 2 terrain parks. The base elevation is 1,700 ft, highest elevation is 2,175 ft.

Camelback Mountain

Location: Tannersville, PA 18372

(2 hours from Harrisburg)

Activities: Skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, adaptive skiing. Lessons for all ages are available. Rentals available. Race teams are available to join. 3 ski-in & out restaurants.

Trail Info: 39 ski trails, 42 snow tube lanes, 800 ft vertical raise

Montage Mountain

Location: 1000 Montage Mountain Rd, Scranton, PA 18507

(2 hours from Harrisburg)

Activities: Skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, night skiing and lessons for all ages. Ski teams are available to join.

Trail Info: 20% of trails are rated for beginners, 45% are intermediate and 35% are advanced. Terrain park and rail plaza.