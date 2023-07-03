PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Containers sometimes get overlooked when it comes to plant maintenance. Growers are often consumed with other issues such as water, sunlight and fertilizer that they don’t even think about what their plant is sitting in.

The type of pot matters and could be the difference between life and death for a plant.

Terra-cotta/clay

These are very popular because they are extremely durable and allow air into the soil, allowing water to evaporate. This prevents water from building up and causing issues like root rot. This is good for gardeners who tend to overwater plants and plants that don’t like a lot of water. However, this can be bad for those that need lots of water because the roots will get too dry. The pot itself can also crack in extremely cold temperatures.

Glazed

Essentially a “finished” clay pot, glazed containers are more durable than their sister planters and hold more moisture than regular terra-cotta pots. If you have a plant that thrives on being moist most of the time, this is the best option. It however might not be the best option for plants that need drainage and are prone to root rot. Glazed containers are also heavy, making them somewhat inconvenient, and they are sensitive to freezing temperatures. When it gets too cold they can chip or crack.

Concrete

Concrete pots are one of the most durable options to grow your plants in. If you live in a windy area, this is a great option for plants you want to pot outside. However, because of their already heavy weight, once soil fills them, they can be complicated to move. They can also suffer wear and tear in freezing weather.

Fiberstone

Although this material looks like concrete, the pot is made of fiberglass and crushed stone. It is more affordable than concrete pots and it is lightweight while still being durable. It is also hardier in freezing temperatures. For a long-term, cost-effective option, these are great plant pots.

Wood

Lots of common gardening pots are made from wood such as window boxes and planters. This is truly an all-weather option for someone who gardens in a climate that receives all four seasons. The wood will not get easily damaged by freezing temperatures if you forget the pot in the garage and during the winter. In the summer, the insulation will keep your plants’ roots safe from sweltering temperatures. The only issue to look out for is wood rot in the pot.

Cast-iron

This durable, heavy option is great for those looking for a pot that can be used for quite literally generations of plants (and people). Its weight is great for those in a windy climate, but for someone looking to move their plants around a lot, this is not a great option.

Sheet Metal

This type of pot is great for those who are looking for durability without excess weight when they garden. However, it’s not the best option for plants that need full sunlight because it heats up quickly, causing the soil to dry and harming the roots. This pot is well suited for plants that need little water and little sunlight.

Hanging Baskets

These are popular on people’s front porches and often serve as a decorative statement. One thing to look out for is ensuring that the soil doesn’t dry out. To prevent this, it should be lined with plastic, or a plastic insert used. Usually, fibrous materials such as coco fiber or sphagnum moss line the metal baskets. These materials can become jumbled and do need to be replaced occasionally.

Plastic

These are a popular option because they are cheaper than other types of pots. They are light, making them easy to move around, durable and can withstand cold weather. The only issue is that because of their weight, they could topple over and cause harm to the plants inside. They work fine for those in climates not prone to wind or if placed inside.

Fabric

This is an option that is good for plants because they are less likely to become root bound when they can breathe, but it is unlikely it will last all season. They are lightweight and durable however and they can be stored easily because they fold. Reusable grocery bags also fall into this category, but those that mix plastic and fibers are better options.

Things to consider

It’s always important to consider the needs of each particular plant. A majority of plants need good drainage to prevent overwatering and root rot. For this reason, pots with holes in the bottom are the best option for most plants, regardless of their material. To prevent messes with indoor plants, thrift plates to place under them.

For non-soil plants like air plants that require mostly just a misting, be sure to select a container that will not block it from the sun. If the air plant is not reaching the top of the container, it’s the wrong one for its size.

If the pot you have chosen for your plant seems to not be working, don’t be scared to transplant it to a new one. If your plant is thriving and becomes too big for its current container, it will likely need to be moved to not stunt its growth.