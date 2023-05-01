(WHTM) — Spring means plenty of animals will be returning to the Midstate, and they will start to mate and breed once again. But there is one animal in particular that has garnered a bad reputation, mostly because of how aggressive they are.

This is none other than geese.

Geese have a reputation for attacking or chasing anyone that crosses their path. According to Varment Guard Wildlife Services, geese are extremely territorial. They like to be in their own space and do not want to share it with anyone else.

They are also protecting their young and their eggs. Geese build their nests on the ground, where plenty of threats can come after the geese themselves or their eggs. They tend to hiss and scream if someone or something invades their space.

During the breeding season, while the female goose is sitting and incubating her eggs, the male goose (also called a gander) is not too far away – keeping an eye on her and the space around her. Ganders will honk, hiss, and even bite anything they perceive as a threat until the eggs are hatched.

Geese are not sharing creatures. Varment Guard Wildlife Service says that they occupy urban areas because there is plenty of food and water and a low risk of predators. Geese don’t care they are invading your space, but they do care if you invade theirs. They will become aggressive if they believe you are overstepping their boundaries.

Geese are also not easily spooked. They will get aggressive with any human of any size. Geese will go after anything seen as a threat, even gorillas.

Varment Guard Wildlife Service says that geese will hiss and chase, but an actual physical attack does not happen too often. They have the following tips to keep yourself safe from an aggressive goose or gander.

Watch for any hissing, headbobbing, or honking. This means the goose is ready to start chasing you.

Do not turn your back.

Stay calm and do not yell. If you start to yell, a goose may take it as a sign of aggression and could attack.

Just keep your distance and stay away from any goose or any little gosling, no matter how cute they may be.