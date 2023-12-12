(WHTM) — Emergency vehicles have a multitude of ways to get our attention while driving; flashing lights, horns, and sirens. Fire trucks usually have red and white lights to get our attention. And police cars have red and blue lights.

But why do police cars have red and blue lights? Why not red and purple, or another combination?

According to LEDequipped.com, it has to do with color association and many other factors. When most people see the color red, they usually associate it with danger or to stop and look. But this can sometimes create an issue when emergency lights are only red, as they can be confused with brake lights. That is where the blue color comes in.

Blue normally has a calming effect on many people and is fairly unique among colors. LEDequipped mentioned that in one study, blue is only seen in about 15% of our natural habitats. So, this can make the color blue eye-catching as well.

Another reason why the red and blue lights work well together has to do with contrast. When viewing a police car with its lights on from a distance, you can easily tell that what you are looking at is a police car. One study stated that people can see the difference between red and blue lights up to one mile away.

Blue and red lights also can stand out, regardless of the time of day. Because blue is a fairly unique color to see in our natural world (besides a blue sky), it can stand out during the daylight. Unlike yellow and green, which are colors we always see in our surroundings, blue can be easier to spot during the daytime hours.

LEDequipped.com even said that people who deal with color blindness are sometimes able to see either red or blue. People may miss one of those colors, however, it is rare

Red and blue lights are used on police cars for many reasons but the main one being that they are highly visible and easily distinguishable from one another.