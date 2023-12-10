(WHTM) — You have seen the signs as you are driving throughout the state for trucks to pull into a weigh station if the lights on the signs are flashing.

But why do trucks and commercial vehicles need to exit into these weigh stations? What is the purpose of these areas on our highways?

A weigh station is a checkpoint along a highway to inspect vehicular weights and other safety criteria. According to NETTTS, truck weighing stations are important because weighing trucks prevents overweight trucks from driving on highways that cannot handle heavy loads.

According to Schneider Jobs, overweight vehicles cause costly repairs to roadways so these stations are in place to limit the impact of trucks or heavy vehicles.

NETTTS also states that many states collect taxes on transported goods based on how much they weigh. In pennsylvania, there are over 20 weigh stations that can be found on roads throughout the state.

Some weigh stations feature a scale and scale house or office. The inspectors read the weight of the truck from the office. Trucks that are found to be over the weight limit may be stopped at the station until another truck comes to transport the excess cargo.

In some states, not passing through a weigh station when required may cost drivers their licenses or even jail time.

Pennsylvania has laws regarding measuring and adjusting vehicle size and weight, which can be found by clicking here. More information about truck laws in Pennsylvania can be found by clicking here.